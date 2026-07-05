5 Remaining Free Agents the Warriors Should Target

The Golden State Warriors have seemingly stopped making roster moves until the LeBron James sweepstakes are decided.

Whether that's wise is up for debate, but this article goes into what they could do with the mid-level exception if they abandon the James dream.

It also goes into who they should target with veteran minimum contracts.

Warriors' Cap Situation

The Warriors have 10 players under contract for about $183 million. How much money they have left to spend is not set in stone.

When De'Anthony Melton agreed to sign a two-year, $11.2 million contract, it was structured that way because it fits perfect in the bi-annual exception. Using the bi-annual exception hard-caps the team's 2026-27 roster commitments at $209 million.

But until the contract is officially signed, the Warriors have the option to have it instead be part of the taxpayer mid-level exception.

Using the TMLE would hard-cap the Warriors at the $221.7 million second apron.

It's extremely likely that the Warriors will use the bi-annual exception on Melton, giving them the option to use a portion of the non-taxpayer mid-level exception on someone. But they probably won't be able to use the full NTMLE because they are already about $26 million away from the first apron, and Draymond Green's expected contract will eat into that.

Still, they will have so part of the MLE available if they miss on James, so let's go over who they should target with that.

MLE Targets (Worthy of Offer Above a Minimum)

Rui Hachimura

The Warriors have reportedly been in contact with Hachimura, which makes sense considering he's the best remaining free agent outside of James who could realistically have to settle for an MLE contract.

Hachimura struggles on the defensive end, but offensively he's an asset due to his three-point shooting and iso scoring.

I worry about whether Hachimura's defensive issues would overshadow his offensive strengths on the Warriors. With Hachimura, the Dubs would have lots of size from their healthy forwards (also including Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green), but among them, only Green would project to be a quality on-ball defender in 2026-27.

Combined with how poor Kristaps Porzingis is defending on the perimeter, Hachimura's defense could get exposed with the Warriors.

But he's simply too talented offensively for the Dubs to not offer him an MLE contract.

Ziaire Williams

To this point, Wiliams simply hasn't scored effeciently enough to have much NBA value.

But his defensive impact is impressive, and it's not often that 24-year-old 6'9" wings hit unrestricted free agency.

Williams will probably never be an above-average three-point shooter, but if he can improve his three-point percentage just a bit from the last two seasons (combined 34.2 percent), he would be essentially average.

And when he's giving you average shooting, his defense will make him worthy of a rotation spot.

Veteran Minimum Targets

Brandon Williams

Williams might command a contract above a minimum after averaging 13.0 points last season. But I imagine most, if not all, NBA front offices will hesitate to use MLE money on Williams after he shot just 23.2 percent from three last season.

The Warriors reportedly have interest in Williams, which makes sense considering they have a need for more dynamic guard play.

Gary Payton II

Payton played on a veteran minimum contract last season, and he outproduced that contract, averaging 7.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting over 73 games.

The only reason the Warriors wouldn't offer him another veteran minimum contract is potential concerns about his age (33). Golden State's decision-makers may have felt forced into bringing back Al Horford (40) and Kristaps Porzingis (30), but they could at least argue that letting Payton walk would allow them to use the spot on a younger player, which could bring more long-term impact.

Quinten Post (restricted)

The Warriors will eventually sign a third center. They know Porzingis' injury/illness history and Horford's age means whoever they get for this spot will have a good chance to play a lot.

If Post gets an offer sheet for more than the minimum, the Warriors might have to pass. But if they can get him back for the minimum, it's a no-brainer.

Post improved a lot defensively in his second season. He'll never excel on that end, but he can be servicable.

The reason the 26-year-old seemingly doesn't have a big market is his three-point percentage fell to 33.6 percent last season.

Ultimately, he has the kind of form that suggests he'll be an above-average shooter.