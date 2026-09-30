5 Warriors Whose Playing Time Could Change in Steve Kerr's Five-Out Offense

On Tuesday, Steve Kerr talked about the Golden State Warriors playing more five-out offensive sets this season.

He clarified that playing five-out doesn't mean everyone has to be shooting threes, but it's not rocket science to suggest that having five three-point threats on the court at the same time makes a five-out offense more lethal.

The Warriors led the league in three-point attempts per game last season, but they finished 19th in offensive rating. Their goal should be to create more open three-point looks, create more open driving lanes and turn the ball over less.

There's already a blueprint for what a successful five-out NBA offense looks like.

Blueprint for 5-Out Offense

The Denver Nuggets (122.5) and Boston Celtics (121.1) had the top two offensive ratings in the league last year, per Cleaning the Glass. Both teams often had five capable three-point shooters on the floor, but I'll focus more on the C's offense, as the Warriors don't have anyone who can approximate Nikola Jokic's skill set.

The Celtics spent most of the season without Jayson Tatum, but they still put up outstanding an offensive rating. How did they do this?

Thirteen (!) of their top 14 players in minutes played were capable three-point shooters.

Jaylen Brown (now of the 76ers) put up star-level numbers, but the real star of the show was the system.

The second-most used lineup without Brown put up a blistering offensive rating of 130. A lineup with a frontcourt of Luka Garza, Baylor Scheierman and Hugo Gonzalez (with Payton Pritchard and Derrick White at the guard spots) recorded a 150 (!) offensive rating.

The Warriors will try to replicate Boston's offense this season.

Warriors Who Could Get Less Playing Time in New Offense

This offense isn't necessarily a death knell for centers who don't shoot threes. Neemias Queta thrived last season setting ball screens and diving to the basket.

You can expect Charles Bassey, Graham Ike and guard-turned-occasional-center Gary Payton II to play the Queta role.

But this new emphasis on five-out does make me wonder about Brandon Williams' fit.

One thing a five-out offense would have trouble overcoming is a point guard who doesn't threaten defenses from three. Williams' career three-point percentage is 28.0.

Payton could also see less playing time. A five-out offense won't function well with two non-shooting threats on the floor at the same time.

So you won't want Payton playing with Bassey or Ike, and you probably won't want him playing with Williams or Draymond Green (Green has the green light to shoot more, but his fit with Payton is questionable nonetheless).

Warriors Who Could Get More Playing Time in New Offense

All this talk about spread offenses explains why the Warriors signed Georges Niang.

The 33-year-old forward has a career 39.9 three-point percentage. You have to wonder if minutes that normally would go to Payton will be going to Niang.

The other player who could get more opportunities than expected is LJ Cryer. Williams is expected to be the backup point guard, but if he doesn't fit in the system, Cryer could take his spot.

Williams' contract has no guarantees until opening night. I don't think he's at serious risk of being released before the season starts, but his spot on the team would get more tenuous if Cryer severely outperforms him in training camp.

Lastly, Yaxel Lendeborg figures to play a lot no matter what, but his playing time will only increase when Kristaps Porzingis is out.

Whenever the Warriors need more shooting from the 3, 4 or 5, Lendeborg will likely be inserted.

Lendeborg should thrive in a five-out offense, which is most successful with players who can shoot the three or use the threat of the three to drive.