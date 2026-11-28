The Golden State Warriors have scored under 100 points in six of the seven games since Stephen Curry suffered an oblique tear.

The offense has a number of issues, but perhaps the biggest is the inability to handle ball pressure.

After Golden State's 116-94 loss to Portland on Friday, Brandon Williams bluntly explained why the Warriors struggle with that.

"We don't have ball-handlers out there," Williams said to the San Francisco Chronicle's Luca Evans. "Like, you need ball-handlers. It's obvious, so. You just need guys that can handle the ball. Yeah. Simple as that."

Williams is right, and I'd argue that the Warriors have less ball-handling talent than just about any team in the league. Williams, Curry and Jimmy Butler are their only three players with well-above-average ball-handling ability. Even when all three are healthy, that's a very low amount of ball-handling talent.

General manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. should be listening to Williams' criticism.

But the question is whether the Warriors should use Kristaps Porzingis' contract to trade for a ball-handler or something else...or if it's possible to do both.

Warriors' Trade Options

I laid out my thoughts on the Warriors' trade options here. The gist was this:

- If the Warriors make a blockbuster move, they should go for a scoring wing like Trey Murphy III, even if that means they continue to be limited in size and talent at center

- If the Warriors make a depth move, they should target a center over something else

I stand by that despite Williams' concern. I still think the Warriors would benefit more from getting a depth big (preferably who can stretch the floor) over another ball-handler.

But what I want to explore here is the possibility that the Warriors get a depth center and a depth ball-handler for Porzingis and another player.

The Bulls could be a good trade partner for both.

If the Warriors want to help fix their ball-handling issue with a scorer who would likely cost a first-round pick, they can go after Norman Powell.

A framework for a trade that would make sense is Powell and Zach Collins for Porzingis, Moses Moody and some draft capital.

If the Warriors want to keep all of their high-value draft capital, they could see if the Bulls would do Jones and Collins for Porzinigs and whichever player they'd be most willing to give up.

Note that Gary Payton II, Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton have implicit no-trade clauses, which could complicate their trade plans.

It's no secret that Steve Kerr prefers players who don't over-dribble. The consequence of that preference is having a roster that struggles to create anything off the dribble.

The Warriors should consider trading for someone who can help Williams and eventually Curry carry the ball-handling load until Butler returns.