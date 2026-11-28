The Golden State Warriors announced Friday that Stephen Curry is "making good progress" and will be re-evaluated on Wednesday for his oblique tear.

Curry suffered the injury on Nov. 11 against the Rockets. The Warriors initially announced that he would be re-evaluated in two weeks, which would have been Wednesday.

So Curry's new re-evaluation date is exactly three weeks from the date of his injury.

The Warriors are 2-4 in the games Curry has missed. They play three games (@ POR, vs. LAC, vs. Utah) until Wednesday.

It's expected that Curry won't be ready to play on his next re-evaluation date, but it's still a positive step that he hasn't suffered a setback and has begun doing individual on-court workouts.

Steve Kerr told reporters Curry is "in the gym every day" and that "everything's on schedule."

Curry is averaging 27.8 points on 50 percent shooting and 45.7 percent from three in 10 games this season. The Warriors are 7-3 when he plays and 3-5 when he's out.

Warriors' Challenge with Curry Out for Next 3 Games

The Warriors are 10.1 points per 100 possessions better on offense with Curry playing, per Cleaning the Glass.

In the six games Curry has missed since suffering the injury, the Dubs have scored under 100 points in five of them.

It's clear that they miss their superstar point guard.

But if there's any silver lining for the next three games, it's that backup point guard Brandon Williams returned on Wednesday against the Kings.

Williams played just 13 minutes in that game, but he scored 14 points. On the season, he's second on the team in points per 36 minutes (24.4).

Williams won't fix all that ails the Warriors offense, but his speed and ball-handling add another dimension.

The Dubs (10-8) are rightfully considerable underdogs against the Blazers on Friday due to a talent disadvantage, but they shouldn't feel overmatched against the Clippers (4-13) or Jazz (3-16).

Williams could tip the scales in Golden State's favor.