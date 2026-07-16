Final Warriors' Predictions on LeBron, DeRozan, Remaining Free Agents

LeBron James' free-agency decision could be imminent, and once it is announced, the Golden State Warriors will likely make a number of moves in quick succession.

Whether they get James or not, Draymond Green will likely re-sign with the Warriors simultaneously to James' decision.

Then the Warriors will have to choose what to do with the last 2-3 standard contract roster spots.

Here are my final predictions on how free agency will play out for the Dubs.

LeBron Will Spurn the Warriors for the Cavs

The main reasons James will not sign with the Warriors are a) the roster having question marks and b) the fact that millions of fans will be disappointed in him if he comes to the Bay.

The former is something the Warriors can address. They can trade for Anthony Davis or someone of that ilk. They have the draft capital and salaries to go after any player.

But the second reason is something they can't do anything about.

Wherever James goes, he's gonna bring a circus with him, especially if he has filmmakers around the team all season for his documentary.

I get the impression that he's most comfortable bringing that circus to Cleveland, where he's spent 11 seasons and taking the team to five Finals.

Even if things go south this next season, the Cleveland fans will always embrace him.

DeRozan Signs with Heat

The Warriors are reportedly interested in DeMar DeRozan if they miss on James.

But that doesn't mean DeRozan will be interested in them.

DeRozan has played on one team with a winning record in the last seven seasons. I'm guessing he's thirsty for a deep playoff run.

The Heat are more likely to go on a deep run than the Warriors.

Warriors Re-Sign Draymond to 3-Year, $42 Million Deal

Once the Warriors miss on James, they'll have to choose whether to pay De'Anthony Melton with the bi-annual exception or the taxpayer mid-level exception.

The bi-annual exception would hard-cap the Warriors at the first apron ($209 million), while the taxpayer mid-level exception would hard-cap the Dubs at the second apron ($221.7 million).

I'm predicting that the Warriors hard-cap themselves at the first apron, which will make their finances much tighter.

The biggest advantage of doing this is it would allow them to sign a player in the buyout market who is making more than $15 million this season. If they were over the first apron, they would be ineligible for that kind of player.

For signing at such a low AAV, Green would get a player option for the third season.

Warriors Sign Gary Payton II, LJ Cryer

Payton would get another one-year, veteran minimum deal. He outperformed this contract last season, but there simply isn't a market for 6'2" guards who don't shoot or play-make much, so he has to settle for another minimum deal.

Cryer would also get a minimum deal, but the Warriors would love to get him under contract for multiple seasons. Seeking security, Cryer takes a three-year deal with the third year nonguaranteed.

Two-Way Spots Go to Jones, Leons and Ike

The odd man out here is Lachlan Olbrich, who deserves a two-way spot somewhere. But the Warriors opt for the superior size of Graham Ike and the superior versatility of Malevy Leons.

Lajae Jones feels like the biggest lock to get a roster spot of this group. The Warriors wouldn't have drafted him if they didn't plan on having him on the roster.

15th Roster Spot Left Open for Klay Thompson?

The Warriors would be just enough below the first apron to offer Thompson a veteran minimum contract should he be bought out.

Thompson might have a big enough market that he would rather go elsewhere, but there's very little downside in the Warriors leaving a spot open for him. If they don't get Thompson, they can sign a different buyout player to bolster the roster.