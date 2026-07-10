Report: Warriors, Free-Agent Guard Have 'Mutual Interest' on Contract

The Golden State Warriors could be nearing a Gary Payton II reunion.

The free-agent guard and the Warriors have "mutual interest" for him to return for his seventh season with Golden State, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

Payton signed a one-year veteran minimum contract with the Warriors last offseason, and he responded with his best season since his breakout 2021-22 campaign.

The 33-year-old averaged 7.5 points on 58.3 percent shooting, notably playing in a career-high 73 games.

It's expected that Payton would sign another one-year, veteran minimum contract. His cap hit would be $2.4 million.

What Warriors' Depth Chart Would Look Like with Payton

If the Warriors agree to terms with Payton, this is what the depth chart would look like:

PG: Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton, LJ Cryer (two-way)

SG: Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Gary Payton II

SF: Gui Santos, Jimmy Butler (injured), Moses Moody (injured)

PF: Yaxel Lendeborg, Malevy Leons (two-way)

C: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Charles Bassey

This depth chart doesn't include Draymond Green, but he's also widely expected to re-sign with the Warriors.

With Payton and Green under contract, the Warriors would have 13 players with standard contracts and two players with two-way contracts. They would have to hand out 1-2 more standard contracts and one more two-way contract.

Payton (6'2") is listed as a shooting guard here, but it's hard to define what position he plays. His biggest strength is his on-ball defense against opposing guards. But offensively, he rarely operates like a guard. Instead, he is often used as a screener in pick-and-roll sets or as a dump-off target in the dunker spot.

Regardless of where you think Payton should be listed, the Warriors should target a more traditional small forward with one of their last standard contract roster spots.

Unless they land LeBron James, their best-case scenario is signing Ziaire Williams.

Should Warriors Pass on Payton for a Younger Player?

This is a tough question to answer.

On the one hand, it's very unlikely that the Warriors sign a more impactful player than Payton on a veteran minimum contract.

On the other hand, Payton will turn 34 years old this season. He's past his athletic prime.

It might make more sense for the Warriors to look for the next Gary Payton II.

Prior to the 2021-22 season, the Warriors used their last roster spot on Payton. He was a journeyman 28-year-old who had never played in more than 29 games in a season.

But the Warriors saw something in him that the rest of the league didn't, and he became a core part of their rotation during their championship run.

Maybe the Dubs can target someone similar—an athletic player in his late 20s who has slipped through the cracks.