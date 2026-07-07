Warriors Have One Major Problem in DeMar DeRozan Free-Agency Plan

The Golden State Warriors reportedly have a new free-agent target.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported the following on SportsCenter regarding DeMar DeRozan:

"The Warriors, I have already been told, it’s a guy they will look into at some point in the coming days, especially if they do not get LeBron James."

It's not hard to see why the Warriors will look into it.

Their second-leading scorer last season was Jimmy Butler, who is expected to miss at least half of the 2026-27 season with a torn ACL. Their third-leading scorer was Kristaps Porzingis, who has missed 90 regular-season games over the last two seasons.

DeRozan averaged 18.4 points in 77 games, all starts, with the Kings last season.

But the Warriors should be thinking about the development of Gui Santos before offering even a veteran minimum contract to DeRozan.

DeRozan's Play Style Could Hinder Santos' Development

Santos averaged 3.6 points in his first 36 games of the 2025-26 season. He was playing just 11.8 minutes per game.

Then Steve Kerr gave him a prominent role, and he broke out.

From Jan. 26 to the end of the season, Santos averaged 15.2 points in 30.4 minutes per game.

If the Warriors sign DeRozan, many of the offensive touches Santos got will go to the six-time All-Star.

That will not be good for the 24-year-old's development.

One could argue that James' arrival could hinder Santos' development too, but it would actually be quite different.

Sure, James would take touches away from Santos. But James is one of the greatest passers of all time. He'd find Santos for efficient scoring opportunities.

DeRozan has some playmaking chops, but he's much more interested in scoring out of isos from the mid-range. Some of the drives and cuts that Santos thrived on last season wouldn't be available when DeRozan is operating out of the mid-post.

I'm not suggesting that Santos will ever be the quality of iso scorer that DeRozan is. But I'd argue he's already a more valuable player than DeRozan—for example, Santos had a higher EPM and a better net-rating swing last season.

If the Warriors give Santos the correct developmental runway, he can average 15-plus on solid efficiency while not being the defensive liability DeRozan is.

Butler and DeRozan Would Be Awful Fit

The Warriors will eventually have Butler back this season. They need all of their rotation players to be able to contribute while he's hurt and when he's back.

Until Butler returns, one could argue that having DeRozan, despite concerns about what it would mean for Santos' development, would make sense. The Warriors need more ball-handling and scoring talent. DeRozan, for all his minor offensive faults and major defensive faults, is excellent at taking care of the ball, providing a positive impact on his team's turnover rate.

But when Butler returns, he'd have no role on this team.

Butler does everything DeRozan does, except he does it better. Once DeRozan is stuck playing off the ball for most of his possessions, his offensive value goes way down. And then the fact his defense is mediocre stands out more.

DeRozan would be arguably unplayable, and that's not good use of a roster spot, especially with Moses Moody likely to miss most of the 2026-27 season.

if the Warriors miss on James, they should target younger players with at least one skill they can hang their hat on. Ziaire Williams (defense) and Brandon Williams (driving ability) are two possible targets, and they can always give LJ Cryer (three-point shooting) more run to give the offense more punch.