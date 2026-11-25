The Golden State Warriors are rightfully being careful about trading Moses Moody.

The fifth-year guard is still out indefinitely with a patellar tendon injury. But he's expected to return this season, and when he does, he'll give the Warriors a three-and-D wing.

Players who can defend ball-handlers well and shoot about 40 percent from three are worth keeping in most circumstances.

On Tuesday, ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that agent Rich Paul reached out to the Warriors to gauge their interest in trading for Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray. Siegel reported that the Dubs weren't interested, in part because they'd have to give up Moody to make the salary matching work.

Should the Warriors reconsider?

Starting with that one, I go over three trade ideas and determine whether the Warriors should make the deal or keep Moody.

Trade Idea 1: Dubs Trade for Murray*

Warriors get: Dejounte Murray

Pelicans get: Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody

*This trade doesn't quite work because the Warriors are over the first apron and can't take back more salary than they send out. The Dubs would have to send out one more player (possibly to a third team) and get one more player making slightly less than they player they send out.

The biggest benefit of doing this trade is getting immediate help while Stephen Curry is out with his oblique tear. Murray can scale up his scoring from his 2026-27 average of 13.4 points per game.

But once Curry and Butler return, the Warriors would rather have Moody than Murray.

Moody is a better on-ball defender and a much better shooter.

The Dubs would be correct to have no interest in this trade.

Verdict: Not worth it

Trade Idea 2: Dubs Trade for Murphy

Warriors get: Trey Murphy III

Pelicans get: Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody, two first-round picks, one first-round pick swap

Murphy continues to be the gamble most worth taking for the Warriors. He hasn't reached star-level status, in part because he's playing for a dysfunctional Pelicans franchise.

With the Warriors, he could experience an Andrew Wiggins-like bump in appreciation.

Murphy is a three-level scorer who is much more efficient than Wiggins. But if the Dubs made this expensive move, they'd have to project that Murphy could have a Wiggins-like impact on defense as well.

in theory, a 6'8", athletic wing like Murphy should be a defensive stalwart. In practice, he hasn't made a great defensive impact yet.

The gamble is that the Warriors could bring out more of Murphy. If they believe they can do that, they should make this trade.

Verdict: Worth it

Trade Idea 3: Dubs Trade for Turner

Warriors get: Myles Turner, two second-round picks

Bucks get: Kristaps Porzingis, Moses Moody

Myles Turner is having the worst season of his career, averaging 8.3 points and making just 38.4 percent of his shots.

He's making $26.6 million this season, and he's under contract for the next two seasons as well.

The Warriors would only do this trade if they believed they could get Turner playing at levels he experienced in his Pacers tenure.

Maybe he's starting to come around. On Monday, he had season highs in points (27), threes (five) and rebounds (11).

Anyway, the Bucks have no use for a 30-year-old center in their long-term rebuild. They might be interested in getting his contract off the books without taking on Moody.

The problem is the Warriors don't have good salary-matching contracts to attach to Porzingis'. Al Horford ($6.8 million) has a perfect contract to make this trade, but he has an implicit no-trade clause.

The Bucks would likely be willing to send back a bit of draft capital to get Moody, but there's no way they'd trade any first-round draft capital. They need those first-round picks more than a good role player like Moody.

So Milwaukee's final offer would include two second-round picks.

That's not enough for the Dubs, who should believe Moody is a better player than Turner.

Verdict: Not worth it