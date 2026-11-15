Stacked Warriors-Pelicans Injury Report Features Murphy, Santos, Williams, Murray

A total of 14 combined players are on the injury report for the Warriors-Pelicans game on Monday at Smoothie King Center.

There are no surprises for the five Warriors listed out. Stephen Curry is out for at least the next two weeks with an oblique tear, and Steve Kerr said Brandon Williams (hamstring) is likely to miss the rest of the road trip. Jimmy Butler (knee), Moses Moody (knee) and Kristaps Porzings (not with team) remain out.

Gui Santos is listed as questionable with ankle inflammation. No other Warriors are on the injury report.

The Pelicans have eight players on the injury report.

The headliner is Trey Murphy III, who will miss his fifth straight game with a knee injury. Dejounte Murray (ankle), Bennedict Mathurin (plantar fasciitis), Trendon Watford (ankle) and Bryce McGowens are also out.

The Pels' three two-way players—Malik Dia, Jaron Pierre Jr. and Julian Reese—are questionsable.

Monday's Game Is Sneaky Big for the Warriors

The Warriors' first full game with Curry nursing his oblique injury was a disaster—a 38-point loss to the Spurs.

Of the Warriors' next four games, three are against teams with winning records.

In theory, the most winnable game is against these 4-10 Pelicans, who have lost six in a row, including a 51-point defeat to the Dubs.

Until Curry returns, the Warriors' goal should be to stay above .500. To achieve that goal, the Dubs (8-5) have to win the few games coming up in November and early-to-mid-December against teams struggling like the Pelicans are.

Will the Dubs Shake Up the Starting Lineup?

The Warriors went with a starting five of De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Will Richard, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green against the Spurs.

The result was a digging an 18-0 hole before they had their first substitute.

I argued here that the Dubs should change it up for next game, and my suggestions were at least one of the following three: LJ Cryer for Melton, Santos for Richard or Charles Bassey for Green.

With Santos still banged up enough to be questionable, it probably doesn't make sense for it to be him. That would open up the possibility that Georges Niang replaces Richard.

It's not clear what Steve Kerr will do. He could want to give the starting lineup from the Spurs game one more shot against a worse team.

But my opinion is they need to make a tweak that leans more toward offense/shooting.

I doubt Kerr will move Green from the starting lineup, but don't be surprised if Cryer or Niang joins the first five.