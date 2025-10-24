Al Horford's Final Status vs Blazers Shouldn't Surprise Warriors Fans
The Golden State Warriors will be without one of their recently acquired offseason additions against the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday, as veteran center Al Horford was ruled out for the game with what the team called “left toe injury management”.
Horford played 29 minutes off the bench in the Warriors’ 137-131 overtime win over the Denver Nuggets on Thursday, scoring 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting from the field, making 3-of-4 attempts from beyond the arc as well. Horford also grabbed three rebounds, dished out two assists, and recorded a steal and a block on the defensive end.
Horford’s presence on the defense, however, was highlighted by his stout effort on Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who is widely considered the best player in the NBA and is among the best big men in league history. Horford held Jokic to just 3-of-12 shooting overall when serving as his primary defender, including 1-of-7 in the 4th quarter and overtime.
At 39 years old and in his 19th NBA season, it makes sense why the Warriors are taking a cautious approach with Horford’s participation in back-to-backs. Horford is currently the fifth-oldest active player in the NBA, behind LeBron James (40), Chris Paul (40), Kyle Lowry (39), and Garret Temple (39).
Horford is also one of four players remaining in the league from the vaunted 2007 Draft, alongside Kevin Durant, Jeff Green, and Mike Conley Jr. Ironically, those four players were drafted back-to-back-to-back with picks No. 2 through No. 5 that evening, all being selected behind Ohio State’s Greg Oden, who was last on an NBA roster over a decade ago in 2014.
Horford’s Return
Horford will likely be back in the lineup for Golden State’s home tilt against the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center on Monday, but it’s safe to presume his status will be in question again for Tuesday’s home contest against the Clippers, which will be the second leg of another back-to-back.
Warriors coach Steve Kerr previously stated earlier this week that Horford wouldn’t be participating in both ends of any of the team’s back-to-backs this season. Whether Kerr holds true to that statement, as well as which leg of the upcoming back-to-back Horford may miss, is still to be determined.
The Warriors are set to tip off against the host Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. EST at Portland’s Moda Center, which was opened 30 years ago this month.