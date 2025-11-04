Draymond Green Weighs In on Steve Kerr's Future with Warriors
Steve Kerr is not going anywhere. At least that's what Draymond Green thinks.
Green told Sam Amick of The Athletic that Kerr should be back with the Warriors next year even though his contact is set to expire at the end of the 2025-26 season.
"I don't foresee Steve going anywhere," Green said. "I don't think we're done. I think we've still got a lot left to give. We've all done this together, so I don't foresee him going anywhere anyway, you know?
"But I very much so want to finish this thing with the people that I've been through it with. Adjusting to a new coach in year 14, going to 15, I cannot sit here and tell you that I have the desire to do that. But I also don't see our coach going anywhere."
Kerr is in his 12th season with the Warriors, all of which have featured Green and Stephen Curry.
In October, Curry told ESPN's Anthony Slater that he doesn't want to play for a different coach.
"I think we're in a very unique situation that we deserve the opportunity [to ride it out]," Curry said.
Curry is under contract through the 2026-27 season. It's a safe bet that Kerr will ride it out with Curry, but you never know. Former general manager Bob Myers chose not to extend his stay after the 2022-23 season, which was a surprise.