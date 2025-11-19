Stephen Curry will miss Wednesday's game against the Miami Heat with an ankle injury.

ESPN's Anthony Slater noted that Curry tweaked his ankle twice on this current six-game road trip.

Jonathan Kuminga remains out with a knee injury, while Al Horford will not play to as part of the team's plan to rest him for back-to-backs.

Jimmy Butler (lower back strain), Draymond Green (illness) and Buddy Hield (illness) are questionable.

For the Heat, Tyler Herro has yet to make his season debut after getting ankle surgery in September. He's out Wednesday. Bam Adebayo (toe) and Nikola Jovic (hip) are questionable.

Warriors at Tail End of Most Grueling Early-Season Schedule

The Warriors (9-7) will pay their 17th game Wednesday. That's a league high. They'll also play their 12th road game, another league high.

They'll play their fifth back-to-back, yet another league high.

Even with a loss to the Heat, the Warriors will be over .500 after this gauntlet. That's satisfactory.

A win Wednesday would be icing on the cake.

Wiggins' Stats Are a Mixed Bag

The Heat are 8-6, and Andrew Wiggins is averaging 16.7 points with a good shooting percentage (48.4) and a decent three-point percentage (35.7). What's not to like?

Per Cleaning the Glass, Wiggins has the worst efficiency differential on the team (-23.4), including a surprisingly bad defensive rating.

It's too early to definitely litigate the Butler trade, but it will be fascinating to track how these teams fare over the next couple of years.

Warriors Draft Target Thriving with Miami

During the 2023 draft, the Heat (18th pick) and Warriors (19th pick) had back-to-back picks. The Heat selected Jaime Jaquez Jr., and then the Warriors took Brandin Podziemski.

There were rumors that the Warriors were targeting Jaquez. We'll never know for sure if the Warriors would have taken Jaquez over Podz, but what is clear is that Jaquez is thriving in Miami.

The third-year forward is averaging career highs in points (17.1), rebounds (6.9), assists (5.1) and field-goal percentage (52.8). He has a team-high plus-21.4 efficiency differential.

The Warriors will have their hands full trying to contain the UCLA product Wednesday.