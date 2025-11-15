Steph Curry Matches 2 Michael Jordan Records in Win Over Spurs

Stephen Curry wowed the NBA world with 49 points in Friday's 109-108 NBA Cup win against the San Antonio Spurs.

He matched two Michael Jordan records in the process.

First Record

The first was Curry scoring 40-plus for the 44th time since turning 30 years old.

"That’s pretty cool," Curry said of the record. "Just from an individual acknowledgement perspective, just to be able to be in that type of company. Longevity is something I pride myself on, so that was pretty cool."

Once Curry surpasses Jordan, he won't get caught any time soon. Among active players, Damian Lillard (third with 31), James Harden (fifth with 29) and LeBron James (seventh with 25) have the most.

Here is the the leaderboard for 40-point games after turning 30 years old:

T1. Stephen Curry: 44

T1. Michael Jordan: 44

3. Damian Lillard: 31

4. Kobe Bryant: 30

5. James Harden: 29

6. Larry Bird: 27

T7. LeBron James: 25

T7. Alex English: 25

9. Rick Barry: 24

T10. Kevin Durant: 21

T10. Hakeem Olajuwon: 21

Second Record

Curry also joined Jordan as the only players 37 or older to score 45-plus points in back-to-back games.

With 46 points on Wednesday against the Spurs, Curry has a two-game total of 95. In 2001, Jordan scored 51 points and then 45 points for a two-game total of 96.

Jordan scored 29 points in the following game. Curry will have the opportunity to keep the 45-point-game streak going on Sunday against the New Orleans Pelicans.

40-Point Games Leaderboard

Curry is ninth all-time in 40-point games with 74. Here is the full leaderboard:

1. Wilt Chamberlain: 271

2. Michael Jordan: 173

3. Kobe Bryant: 122

4. James Harden: 106

5. Elgin Baylor: 88

T6. LeBron James: 79

T6. Allen Iverson: 79

8. Oscar Robertson: 77

9. Stephen Curry: 74

10. Kevin Durant: 72

Curry has Oscar Robertson next in his sights. At the rate he's going, the two-time MVP should catch him before the end of the year.

However, keep in mind that Curry had just three 40-plus-point games last season. So it's not a guarantee he keeps this scoring barrage up.

But it should be noted that all three of those games came after the Jimmy Butler trade. Having another playmaker on the court has done wonders for the 37-year-old star's scoring.

Overall, when playing with Butler, he has six 40-plus-point performances in 38 regular-season games. That's a rate of one in every 6.3 games.