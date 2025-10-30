Warriors vs. Bucks Injury Report Updates Giannis Antetokounmpo's Status
The Golden State Warriors have won four of their five games to start the 2025-26 season, with their lone loss coming on the second leg of a back-to-back against a scrappy Portland Trail Blazers team.
On Thursday, however, the Warriors are gearing up for their first test against an Eastern Conference opponent, and it will not be an easy one. The Warriors are traveling to Wisconsin to take on the Milwaukee Bucks, with two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo leading the charge.
Antetokounmpo is putting together another MVP campaign already, averaging 36.3 points, 14.0 rebounds, and 7.0 assists through four games while shooting 69.5% from the field. However, the Bucks have listed him on their injury report for Wednesday's game.
Bucks list Giannis on injury report
Despite Antetokounmpo suiting up in each of Milwaukee's four games so far this season, he has landed on the injury report against the Warriors. The Bucks have listed Antetokounmpo as probable for Wednesday's game with left knee soreness.
Of course, Antetokounmpo is expected to suit up, especially in a huge matchup against the Warriors, but the Bucks never want to see the superstar forward with an injury designation.
Joining Antetokounmpo on the report is Kevin Porter Jr., who the Bucks have ruled out with a left ankle sprain.
With some recent chatter about the Warriors being a potential destination for Antetokounmpo if he ever requests a trade out of Milwaukee, it certainly adds some fuel to what is already an exciting matchup.
Who's out for the Warriors?
The Warriors' injury report heading into Wednesday's matchup is fairly optimistic, although standout guard Moses Moody has a new designation. The Warriors have listed Moody as questionable against the Bucks with right thumb soreness.
Moody missed the first two games of the season with a calf strain, so this new injury is not what the Warriors want to see, although a questionable status gives hope that it is nothing too serious.
The Warriors have already ruled out De'Anthony Melton (left ACL) and Alex Toohey (left knee), as the two have yet to suit up this season.
Of course, with Antetokounmpo likely to suit up, the Warriors will need all hands on deck to try to contain him. Having Moody available for some extra depth would be huge, although Draymond Green could be Golden State's most important player on Wednesday night to see what he can do against the Greek Freak.
The Warriors and Bucks are set to tip off in Milwaukee at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday.