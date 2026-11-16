Pros and Cons of 4 Warriors Starting Lineup Options with Curry, Williams Out

The Golden State Warriors are without their two best point guards in Stephen Curry (oblique) and Brandon Williams (hamstring), which has them searching for a starting lineup that clicks.

Curry is out for at least the next two weeks, while Williams is expected to miss at least the next three games, which are road tilts against the Pelicans, Mavericks and Grizzlies.

After the Warriors fell behind 18-0 against the Spurs on Friday, I wrote that they should abandon the starting five they used that game.

Below are four options, including the one they used against the Spurs.

Starting Lineup Option 1: Melton, Podz, Richard, Lendeborg, Green

Net rating: Minus-90.9 (!) in 22 possessions, though it must be noted that most of the minutes it has played this season came in that Spurs game

Pros: A lineup with Melton, Podz and Richard should defend the perimeter well. With Green anchoring the paint as well, this should be the best defensive lineup of the four.

Cons: The Warriors ran into the lack of explosive ball-handling problem consistently last year, and this lineup brings that issue back. Lendeborg is their best bet to create an advantage, but he's not yet near the level of Curry or Jimmy Butler as a focal point. So the Dubs are forced into trying to create an advantage with passing and cutting, which can lead to turnovers.

This lineup is also pretty small. Having Gui Santos at small forward OR shifting Green and Lendeborg to different positions to put Charles Bassey at center would give the Dubs more size, which can have its benefits on the glass and in the paint on both ends.

Starting Lineup Option 2: Melton, Podz, Niang, Lendeborg, Bassey

Net rating: Plus-37.3 net rating in 24 possessions

Pros: Bassey gives the Warriors an option in pick-and-rolls and dumpoffs that wouldn't be there if Green were in. Niang isn't close to the on-ball defender that Richard is, but he's a better shooter. Niang is also a better processor for cuts, screening, etc.

Cons: Green continues to be one the best defensive players in the league, which has its value in any lineup. But it is especially valuable with Lendeborg, who is more susceptible to defensive mistakes than most non-rookies are.

Teams can target the perimeter defense of Niang, Lendeborg and Bassey. It's hard to be a quality defensive lineup with three players who could struggle defending the ball.

Starting Lineup Option 3: Cryer, Podz, Santos, Lendeborg, Bassey

Net rating: Plus-71.4 in seven possessions

Pros: This is the most firepower the Warriors could have in a five-man lineup right now. Among currently healthy players, Cryer (first), Lendeborg (second), Bassey (third) and Podz (fourth) are the Dubs' top four in points per minute.

Cons: This is the worst defensive option of the four. Not having Melton or Green starting is one thing, but not having both starting could be a major issue.

Starting Lineup Option 4: Cryer, Podz, Niang, Lendeborg, Green

Net rating: Minus-75.0 in four possessions

Pros: Despite issues in an early small sample size, this lineup should be at least average offensively. Some of the Curry-Green actions can be used with Cryer due to his talent shooting threes off the dribble and off movement. Cryer, Podz, Niang and Lendeborg are arguably the Warriors' four best healthy shooters.

Cons: Green's defensive wizardry would be tested with this group, as Podz is the only other above-average defender.

Final Thoughts

I would love to see the Warriors go with the fourth option. For a team that will have many offensive issues for the next few weeks, it needs to prioritize offense. That means Cryer and Niang should play a lot.

Some will say the best way to inject offense into the group is having Green come off the bench. But the question is, can a starting lineup without Green get enough stops?

It feels too early to pull the plug on Green as a starter.

But if Steve Kerr goes to more offense-leaning lineups with Green at the 5 and they continue to sputter, he'll eventually be left with no choice but to have Green come off the bench.