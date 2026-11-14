Takeaways from Warriors' Loss to Spurs: Dubs Need New Starting Five

The Golden State Warriors got destroyed Friday in NBA Cup action, losing 123-85 to the Spurs at Frost Bank Center.

The Dubs (8-5) couldn't overcome Stephen Curry's absence, which is a major issue considering he'll be out for at least the next six games.

Here are two takeaways from Friday's game.

It's Already Time to End Warriors' Starting Lineup Experiment

The Warriors' biggest issue is a general lack of healthy talent. They probably don't have a collection of five players who can hang with the Spurs' starters.

Nonetheless, the Dubs can't go with this starting five again after losing the first four-and-a-half minutes 18-0.

This was the first time a Warriors team in the Steve Kerr era gave up an 18-0 run to start a game.

Yaxel Lendeborg and Brandin Podziemski were overburdened playing with three players in Will Richard, De'Anthony Melton and Draymond Green who are not very threatening offensively.

Overall, the Warriors' starters totaled 30 points on 10-of-43 shooting.

Their options are to replace Melton with LJ Cryer, Richard with Gui Santos and/or Green with Charles Bassey.

Cryer was the Warriors' most impressive player Friday, recording 20 points on 7-of-17 shooting.

It's uncommon for a player on a two-way contract to start, but Cryer's shooting is arguably needed more than Melton's defense.

Whatever Kerr's chooses, it's clear the Dubs can't start the Pelicans game with such a offensively challenged first five.

Lendeborg Isn't Ready for Nearly Impossible Task

Lendeborg said before the game that he was a 6 out of 10 in confidence regarding being the focal point while Curry is out.

What Lendeborg and the Warriors learned is he's not ready to be the focal point against an elite team.

Lendeborg finished 1-of-13 from the floor with one assist and three turnovers. He was a game-worst minus-40.

The Spurs start four guards, which one might think would benefit Lendeborg, who could have used his size advantage to score inside. But what ended up happening is Lendeborg's driving game got neutralized by Stephon Castle, Devin Vassell and Dylan Harper, all of whom are great on-ball defenders.

Look, there's no shame in the fact that a rookie can't carry an offensively deprived team against the Spurs.

He's certainly a very good player who can thrive as a second or third option, and I wouldn't doubt that he bounces back against the Pelicans on Monday.

But Lendeborg's Friday performance makes it clear he's ways away from being a superstar.