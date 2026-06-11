Report: Major Update on Warriors' Giannis Antetokounmpo Pursuit Revealed

The Golden State Warriors have been pining to trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo for years, but it appears their hopes of landing him are about to come to an end.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer reported Thursday that the Warriors have not factored into the Bucks' recent Antetokounmpo trade talks.

When the Bucks rejected the Warriors' pursuit at the 2026 trade deadline, it was expected that the Dubs would have essentially no chance to land Antetokounmpo in the summer when more teams would have better trade packages for him.

The Bucks were smart to hold on to him. At worst, they can accept the Heat's trade package of Tyler Herro, Kel'el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr. and draft capital, and at best, they will get the Thunder or Spurs to consolidate their numerous trade assets and give the Bucks much more value than they would have gotten with a Warriors trade.

Giannis Closure Will Benefit Warriors

It's impossible to know for sure how many trades the Warriors have passed on to save all their assets for Antetokounmpo.

The moment Antetokounmpo lands elsewhere, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Co. can pivot to other trade pursuits.

Perhaps the Warriors will consider offering more than one first-round pick for Michael Porter Jr.

Maybe they will put more on the table for a Kawhi Leonard pursuit.

They could even go all-in on Trey Murphy III.

Or maybe they will mostly stand pat this offseason, which would continue to frustrate fans invested in seeing the team provide support for Stephen Curry. But even if that's the case, at least that decision will be made with no influence from an Antetokounmpo fantasy clouding their judgment.

Warriors' Best Chance at a Star Is LeBron

I continue to believe James will return to the Lakers.

But if for whatever reason James wants to leave, the Warriors could be No. 1 on his list.

The Warriors have an intriguing combination of proximity to his Los Angeles home, star players he'd like to play with and access to pay him more than the veteran minimum.

I'd argue that getting James to sign for the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $15 million would be a better result for the Warriors than trading four first-round picks, at least one first-round pick swap and Jimmy Butler for Antetokounmpo.

That Curry reportedly plans to recruit James shows how serious the Warriors are taking this pursuit.

Expect the Dubs to do everything they can to land the four-time MVP.