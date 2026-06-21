Report: Warriors Draft Target Is Generating Major Top-10 Interest

The Golden State Warriors have been linked to Arizona shooting guard Brayden Burries for weeks.

It had felt like a tossup that he would make it to their pick at No. 11.

Now, it feels like a long shot.

The Stein Line's Jake Fischer wrote the following on Saturday:

"We've been told the Mavericks and Brayden Burries have mutual interest at No. 9. But if Burries is not there—and we've already reported he's under legitimate consideration by the Clippers at No. 5—that could ultimately lead to even more reason for Dallas to slide back."

It sounds like Burries' floor is the No. 9 pick.

Should the Warriors Trade Up for Burries?

I've been high on Burries throughout the draft process, but I don't think he's worth trading up for.

He projects to be a quality secondary ball-handler, an excellent three-point shooter and a decent wing defender. Any team could use that skill set.

But he's not tall (6'3.75") or athletic enough to be worth giving up extra draft capital in a trade-up.

I've pointed out that he's very similar to Brandin Podziemski in size and skill. That makes him worthy of being the 11th pick, but it also means he doesn't project to be a star.

What Burries Going in the Top 10 Means for the Warriors' Board

There's been a lot of smoke that Burries and Nate Ament will be taken in the top 10. That would just about guarantee that Yaxel Lendeborg will be on the board at 11, and I've argued that he should be their top target.

But another potential fall would be even more fascinating.

Suppose the top 10 goes like so:

1. Wizards: AJ Dybantsa, SF

2. Jazz: Darryn Petersen, G

3. Grizzlies: Cam Boozer, PF

4. Bulls: Caleb Wilson, PF

5. Clippers: Keaton Wagler, G

6. Nets: Mikel Brown Jr.. PG

7. Kings: Darius Acuff Jr., PG

8. Hawks: Aday Mara, C

9. Mavericks: Brayden Burries, SG

10. Bucks: Nate Ament, SF

This would allow the Warriors to take Houston point guard Kingston Flemings.

At 6'2.5", Flemings won't help the Warriors' lack of height issue. But he'd be a massive upgrade at backup point guard with his ability to shoot the three, score inside and make the right pass.

On top of that, he is much further along on defense than most 19-year-old guards.

Would the Warriors rather end up with Burries? Perhaps.

But Flemings has a good shot to be the better player in the long run, so the board playing out like this could be a blessing in disguise.