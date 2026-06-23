Report: Warriors in Talks to Trade for 2 2026 1st-Round Picks

The Golden State Warriors are reportedly trying to trade down with the No. 11 pick to get two 2026 first-rounders.

HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that the Warriors have talked with the Hornets have trading for the Nos. 14 and 18 picks.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel added that the Hornets have been rumored to want to trade up for Morez Johnson Jr.

Siegel previously reported that the Hornets weren't interested in a 14 and 18 for 11 framework. But don't be surprised if they have since received intel that their preferred target won't make it to 14 and therefore are open to that trade now.

If the Dubs pull this off, it would be a great result. There isn't much gap between the players ranked 11th and 18th on my Warriors big board.

I've argued that the Warriors would still be wise to make this move if they have to give up a future protected first-round pick as well.

Warriors Might Get Top Target at 14

Siegel reported that Lendeborg will fall out of the lottery if the Warriors don't take him with the 11th pick, but he added that he will have a big market in the 15-18 range.

So if Lendeborg is the Warriors' top target, they should be looking to trade down a few spots.

They can be reasonably sure the rebuilding Milwaukee Bucks won't take Lendeborg at 13. The Thunder are a total wild card at 12, but there hasn't been a ton of buzz that they want him.

Even if they can't get a second top-20 pick in a trade down, the Warriors should be looking to make a move to either get another 2026 pick or a young player.

Other Possible Targets at 14 and 18

I'm guessing Aday Mara and Johnson won't move it to 14, but if the Warriors want a center, Hannes Steinbach should be available at 14.

If they want a wing not named Lendeborg, they could take Carr at 14.

I'm also high on point guards Labaron Philon Jr. and Ebuka Okorie. Either would be acceptable picks at 14, but I get the sense that one or both will be available at 18.

Even if the Warriors lose out on Lendeborg by making this Hornets trade, I'd rather them end up with two top-20 prospects.

They have enough playing time available to support having two first-round rookies for the 2026-27 season.