Report: Warriors Set Thursday Workout for 3 Major Threats to Be No. 11 Pick

The Golden State Warriors have already worked out Michigan forward Yaxel Lendeborg, who is widely expected to be one of their top options with the 11th pick of the 2026 draft.

On Thursday, they will bring in three more players who are major threats to be the Dubs' first-round pick.

ESPN's Anthony Slater reported that Arizona shooting guard Brayden Burries, Alabama point guard Labaron Philon Jr. and Washington center Hannes Steinbach will come to Chase Center.

I already wrote about what Burries would bring to the table for the Dubs.

Let's break down what Philon and Steinbach would provide.

Philon Is an Advanced Ball-Handler and Scorer

Philon has the exact type of skill set the Warriors need for a backup point guard.

The 20-year-old has an advanced handle that allows to excel as the ball-handler in pick-and-roll situations. He's also a solid shooter who made 39.9 percent of his threes as a sophomore.

If he had a better athletic and size profile, he'd be a sure-thing top-five pick after averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists.

But his combine numbers were not impressive.

He measured in at 6'2.5" and just 176 pounds. The latter is particularly disappointing because he didn't gain any strength from his freshman season.

It was also disappointing that his vertical was just 35 inches. Normally, shorter guards projected to be taken in the lottery make up for their size disadvantage with excellent athleticism.

For example, Kingston Flemings is 6'2.5", but his vertical is 40.5 inches. Ebuka Okorie is 6'1.25", but his vertical is 37.5 inches.

The tape for Philon is great. But the Warriors will have to decide how much his mediocre combination of height, weight and jumping will affect his NBA career.

Stephen Curry didn't let those concerns stop him from being an all-time great, but it goes without saying Curry is one of one.

But perhaps Philon would be in a perfect place learning from Curry.

Steinbach Is a Rebounding Machine

Steinbach measured 6'10.25" at the combine with a 7'2.25" wingspan, giving him enough size to be a center in the NBA.

It's surprising that he didn't block many shots with that size. He averaged just 1.2 per game with Washington. But he did rebound everything in sight.

Steinbach averaged a nation-leading 11.8 rebounds per game. He put 18.5 points per game despite not having much of a perimeter shot. He dominated in the paint with post-ups and putbacks, and he showed great hands to catch passes from his teammates.

If the 20-year-old had an advanced three-point shot, he wouldn't make it to the 11th pick. But he made just 18 of his 53 attempts (34.0 percent). That's not bad, but he has a long way before becoming a plus shooter.

Steinbach would give the Warriors something they don't have, which is a more traditional big who lives around the paint to score and rebound.

I suspect the Warriors are looking for centers with more floor-stretching potential and thus won't want Steinbach at 11. But if he shoots the ball better than expected in the workout, he could be the pick.