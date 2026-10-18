Stephen Curry tweaked his right ankle at a Warriors open practice on Sunday.

He limped off the court.

Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area tweeted a video of the injury:

Steph Curry limps off the court at open practice and he just went back to the locker room @NBCSWarriors



Real quiet in here now pic.twitter.com/cLEFcOwTGt — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) October 18, 2026

It initially wasn't clear if it was an ankle or knee injury, but Steve Kerr said after practice that it was the ankle.

Kerr added that Curry told him he's fine.

Curry missed 27 consecutive games with runner's knee last season, so it's good news that it is the ankle and not the knee.

ClutchPoints' Kenzo Fukuda summed up the feeling fans and staff had when they weren't sure what the injury was.

"Best-case scenario given what we all feared knowing what that right knee has been through this past year but also the panic and worry from everyone the past hour just shows how fragile this upcoming Warriors season will be," Fukuda wrote on X.

Warriors Need Curry to Play More Games This Season

One of the big reasons the Warriors missed the playoffs last year was Curry missed 39 regular-season games.

The Dubs were able to sneak into the play-in tournament as the 10th seed, and they provided the highlight of their season by going on the road and eliminating the ninth-seeded Clippers.

But having to play two road games just to get into the playoffs proved too difficult, as the Dubs were eliminated by the Suns.

With Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody out for months and Kristaps Porzingis out indefinitely, the Warriors might be even more susceptible to an extended losing streak if Curry misses time.

Brandon Williams is the team's backup point guard and would likely see the biggest minutes spike if Curry gets injured.

Williams gives the Dubs some needed offensive punch with his speed and ball-handling ability, and Yaxel Lendeborg gives Golden State another offensive option as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

But it goes without saying that the Warriors will have major offensive issues when Curry is out.

At 38 years old, Curry shouldn't be expected to play more than 70 games. But the Warriors need him in that 65-70 range.

Hopefully this ankle injury doesn't linger, but it certainly feels like a bad omen for this Warriors season.