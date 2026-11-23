The Golden State Warriors have scored under 100 points in five consecutive games. They will get a jolt of offense when Brandon Williams returns.

Steve Kerr said Saturday that Williams will "most likely" return on Wednesday against the Kings.

It's not clear if Williams will start. On the one hand, his speed and driving ability would give the Dubs offense a new dimension. On the other hand, his lackluster three-point shooting might not fit well in a lineup with Draymond Green (also a lackluster three-point shooter) and Charles Bassey (not a floor-spacer).

Kerr has said he he hasn't given any thought to having Green come off the bench.

The starting lineup projection below is what I'd do, with the caveat that I want it to be based in reality. In other words, I won't have Green coming off the bench knowing Kerr has already decided he will start.

Starting Lineup Projection

PG: Brandon Williams

SG: Brandin Podziemski

SF: Gui Santos

PF: Yaxel Lendeborg

C: Draymond Green

Why Williams Is Included

The point guard spot comes down to Williams or De'Anthony Melton. For many other teams, I could see Melton's superior defense and three-point shooting earning him way more minutes. But for this Warriors team right now, I have a strong lean on starting Williams.

The Warriors need more threats to open up the offense. Williams puts pressure on defenses in transition and at the rim in ways Melton doesn't.

Their scoring rates tell a convincing story:

Points per 36 minutes

Williams: 23.3

Melton: 14.1

Williams also has the second-best net rating (plus-19.0) on the team, per Cleaning the Glass.

Now, it must be noted Williams recorded that net rating playing mostly against backups. It's likely he won't keep it up against starters.

But putting Williams in the starting five is the Warriors' best try to fix an offense that's been stuck in neutral, and that should be the team's top priority.

Why Bassey Is Not Included

Bassey has started three straight games and put up solid numbers (13.0 PPG, 10.0 RPG, 1.3 BPG). In my eyes, he's earned 20-plus minutes per game for the foreseeable future.

With that said, I don't have him starting for a few reasons.

For one, I already mentioned how he doesn't fit well with Williams and Green. That's why Kerr has played Williams, Green and Bassey together for just one possession all season. Williams (30.4), Green (33.3) and Bassey (0-of-2) not only don't shoot it well from three, but they also don't shoot it that often. It's hard for an offense to function with three players limited from the perimeter.

Another thing I don't like about the Green-Bassey frontcourt is it pushes Lendeborg into a small forward starting role. Lendeborg's long-term position is power forward. Kerr should be prioritizing his comfortability as much as possible.

Lastly, having Bassey come off the bench allows Santos to get back in the starting lineup. It's been a rough season for Santos, but he had arguably his best game of the season Sunday (13 points, five rebounds and three assists).

At some point, I'd like to see Kerr go to a Williams, Podz, Santos, Lendeborg and Bassey lineup, which has a plus-125.7 (!) net rating in 14 possessions.

But with Green starting, I think it's best to have Bassey as a bench spark plug.