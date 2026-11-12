Steph Curry Ruled Out with Abdominal Injury vs. Rockets

Stephen Curry has been ruled out with an abdominal injury after exiting the first quarter of Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets.

Right after making a three-pointer, Curry grabbed his right hip area, and he left the game soon after.

Here is video of Curry getting the injury:

Stephen Curry headed to the locker room with an apparent right hip injury. pic.twitter.com/1zVrNz00bH — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2026

In six minutes, he finished with three points on 1-of-3 shooting.

Warriors' Packed Upcoming Schedule

This is the first game of a five-game road trip for Golden State. The Warriors (8-3) play the Spurs on Friday (an NBA Cup game), the Pelicans on Monday, the Mavericks on Wednesday and the Grizzlies next Thursday.

If Curry is out for that stretch, the Dubs will be extremely short-handed. They will also be without backup point guard Brandon Williams (hamstring). Will Richard is playing through a UCL tear on Wednesday, while Gary Payton II is currently out with knee inflammation.

Without Curry and Williams, LJ Cryer will get a lot more playing time. Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg will also be asked to score a lot more, even though he entered Wednesday averaging 21.4 points per game.

Dr. Pandya's Take on the Injury

Dr. Nirav Pandya, a professor of UCSF orthopedic surgery, wrote the following on X about Curry's injury.

"Re: Stephen Curry’s abdominal soreness. If this is an oblique injury (which is the most common reason for abdominal soreness / injuries in NBA players), typically players will miss around 4 games but this can vary based on the diagnosis and severity."

This suggests a best-case scenario would be missing about a week.

Melton Starts Second Half in Curry's Place

De'Anthony Melton could be in for a starting role while Curry is out. Melton has started just two of his 12 appearances this season, but he opened the second half alongside Brandin Podziemski, Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Al Horford.

Melton has started 174 regular-season games in his career, including 28 with the Warriors.

It seems likely that he will start at point guard, with Cryer backing him up.