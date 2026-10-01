Steve Kerr's Yaxel Lendeborg Position Preference Gives Young Warrior Big Opportunity

The Golden State Warriors have been in Hawaii for training camp since Tuesday, and the last two days have begun to clarify what role Yaxel Lendeborg will have.

The No. 11 pick of the 2026 draft played small forward, power forward and center in his college career, which is a testament to his size (6'9", 241 lbs) and versatility.

But head coach Steve Kerr doesn't want to play him at center.

According to NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson, Kerr said having Lendeborg at center would be a big adjustment for him defensively. Johnson added that Kerr will be comfortable playing Lendeborg at either forward spot.

While Kristaps Porzingis is out with a health issue, the Warriors will give more center minutes to Al Horford, and they always have the option of having Draymond Green anchor small-ball lineups.

But they will need someone else to fill center minutes, and that's where Charles Bassey comes in.

Bassey Will Have to Fit Five-Out Lineups

One of the big storylines of Warriors training camp is a change to Kerr's offense that will feature more five-out lineups.

Kerr has already clarified that five-out offense doesn't mean a center has to shoot threes. But he is open to it with Bassey and Graham Ike.

“I’m happy with open threes for both Ike and Bassey,” Kerr told reporters. “Now, over time, you have to prove that it’s worth it. But both guys have worked hard on that, and I want them shooting those threes in camp and we’ll see where it goes.”

Bassey has made 41 of 98 three-point attempts in the G League. In the NBA, he's just 3-of-13.

Ultimately, Bassey will do most of his damage inside the arc rolling to the basket and being available for dumpoffs.

The Celtics have the blueprint for a spread offense in the NBA, and they thrived with Neemias Queta at center last season. Queta attempted just eight threes all season.

Bassey (6'10", 230 lbs) has the size and skill to do a Queta impression and be an offensive plus. The 25-year-old has bounced around from team to team and is finally being given a shot at consistent NBA minutes. Here's hoping he makes the most of it.

Best Lineup Combination with Bassey

Bassey will likely spend most of his time around the paint. The last thing the Warriors will want is to have another player on the floor with Bassey who doesn't threaten defenses from beyond the arc. That would make it difficult for Golden State's offense to function.

So the Dubs will want to have their best shooters on the court with Bassey, which means the guards in Bassey lineups could often be two of Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski and LJ Cryer, and the forwards in Bassey lineups could often be two of Lendeborg, Gui Santos and Georges Niang.

As I argued here, Cryer, Lendeborg and Niang should get more playing time if the Warriors commit to five-out lineups.

All of them will force defenders to respect their three-point shooting, which will give Bassey more room to operate on his rolls to the basket.