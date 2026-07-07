Warriors Lose Potential Backup Plan at Center to Lakers

The Golden State Warriors have to decide by Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. ET whether to match the contract offer sheet signed by Quinten Post with the Grizzlies.

As they debate that decision, one of their potential backup plans is off the board.

Three-time Warriors champion Kevon Looney signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Lakers, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Golden State already has Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis at center, but considering that duo combined to play just 77 games last season, the Dubs will need to roster a third-string center.

Post signed a three-year, $30 million offer sheet with Memphis, with the last two seasons of the contract nonguaranteed. So it's essentially a one-year, $10.3 million deal.

That makes the contract a bit more team-friendly, but matching the offer would still limit the Warriors' options for the rest of free agency.

Warriors' Center Options If They Don't Match Post Offer

Outside of Jalen Duren, the centers remaining on the free-agent market are worthy of no more than veteran minimum contracts.

Among them are Nick Richards, Xavier Tillman and Charles Bassey.

The Warriors could certainly give one of them a standard contract, but their other option is to use 1-2 two-way roster spots on centers.

They currently have Graham Ike and Lachlan Olbrich on their summer league roster. They could keep both to give themselves two backup centers, or are they could keep just one.

What the Warriors have to decide is whether either Ike or Olbrich is ready to play rotation minutes when Horford or Porzingis is hurt.

If neither is ready, then they should give a standard contract roster spot to whoever they deem is the top free agent.

Looney Finds Good Situation

The Lakers were in a need a backup center after they traded Deandre Ayton and lost Jaxson Hayes to the Jazz in free agency.

Looney will be the primary backup to Walker Kessler.

That's a great setup for a player who appeared in just 21 games for the Pelicans last season.

Looney has never been a great scorer, but he's proved valuable with his versatility on defense and rebounding rate.

Warriors fans can attest to what he brings to the table. In 22 games (13 starts) during the 2022 playoffs, he averaged 5.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game. In 13 games (eight starts) in the 2023 playoffs, he averaged 6.5 points and 13.1(!) rebounds.

Don't be surprised if the 30-year-old has a bounce-back season with the Lakers.