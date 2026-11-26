The Golden State Warriors are not starting Brandon Williams in his return from a hamstring injury against the Kings on Wednesday.

Instead, they will roll out De'Anthony Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Charles Bassey. Lendeborg is active after being questionable with an illness.

The Kings will start Darius Acuff Jr., Emanuel Sharp, Keegan Murray, De'Andre Hunter and Domantas Sabonis. Sharp is in the first five in place of Zach LaVine (right knee soreness).

This is the Warriors' third NBA Cup game. They are 1-1 (fourth in Group C) with a minus-21 point differential. Their only chance in making the quarterfinals is to beat the Kings (0-3, last in Group C) and Trail Blazers (1-1, third in Group C), and even then they'll need some help from other results.

Top Rookies Match Up for First Time

Acuff and Lendeborg are the top two contenders for Rookie of the Year, and they match up for the first time Wednesday.

Acuff, the No. 7 pick, is averaging 24.6 points and 7.2 assists per game. His counting stats would have made him the runaway favorite in decades ago, but the fact he's shooting just 40.3 percent from the field and 32.1 percent from three could have some voters value someone else who is more efficient.

Lendeborg, the No. 11 pick, is averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. He's been more efficient by shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 36.7 percent from three.

What could help Lendeborg's case is the team's respective records. The Warriors are 9-8, while the Kings are 2-15. We'll see where both teams finish in the standings.

Melton over Williams Is a Questionable Choice

The Warriors have scored under 100 points in five consecutive games, four of those being losses. They need an offensive jolt, and Williams is their best bet to provide it.

Williams has missed six straight games with a hamstring injury. He might not be ready for a starter's workload, which might be part of the reason Steve Kerr is having him come off the bench.

But if Melton and the starters continue to get off to slow starts, Williams will likely be getting a starting shot soon.

The Warriors are 12.1 points per 100 possessions better on offense when Williams is on the court, per Cleaning the Glass.

That alone makes him worth a shot with the starters when he's healthy enough to play heavy minutes.