The Golden State Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers enter the NBA Cup group-stage finale with identical 2-1 records.

Suffice to say, the loser of this game will be eliminated, as just four teams from each conference make the quarterfinals.

Below, I go over the scenarios that will allow each team to make the quarterfinals, and then I have a prediction for Friday's game at Moda Center as well as which teams make the quarters.

Clinching Scenarios

Here are the NBA Cup Group C standings:

Team Record Point Differential 1. Spurs 2-1 +48 2. Trail Blazers 2-1 +12 3. Warriors 2-1 -1 4. Lakers 2-1 -9 5. Kings 0-4 -49

If just two teams are tied with same record, the tiebreaker is head-to-head. The Warriors have beaten the Lakers but lost to the Spurs, so they will be rooting for the Lakers in the other Friday Group C game.

To win the group, the Warriors need to beat the Blazers and have the Lakers beat the Spurs.

Meanwhile, the Blazers would win the group by beating the Warriors and having the Spurs beat the Lakers.

Now comes the more complicated part, which is breaking down which team will win the one wild-card spot from the West.

Let's assume the Spurs and Warriors win. The Warriors would finish second in Group C, and they would be going up against the other second-place teams from the West. Here is a list of the teams that could finish with 3-1 records from the other two groups and how they would compare to the Warriors.

Team Record Point Differential Schedule Timberwolves 3-0 +39 vs. Grizzlies Grizzlies 2-1 +18 @ Timberwolves Nuggets 2-1 -3 @ Jazz Warriors 2-1 -1 @ Blazers

The Warriors should be rooting for the Timberwolves. That would eliminate the Grizzlies and make it so the wild-card spot comes down to the Nuggets and whoever gets that spot from Group C (which could be the Warriors).

The tiebreaker is point differential, and the Warriors enter Friday's game two points better than the Nuggets. So, for example, if the Warriors beat the Blazers by three and the Nuggets beat the Jazz by four, the Warriors would advance by having a better point differential.

But if the Nuggets beat the Jazz by six and the Warriors beat the Blazers by three, the Nuggets would advance.

Quarterfinal Predictions

The Blazers (12-6) are coming off impressive wins over the 76ers and Spurs. Even with Ja Morant out with a hamstring injury, they have a great guard rotation with Deni Avdija, Damian Lillard and Jrue Holiday, among others.

The Warriors (10-8) don't have anything close to the guard firepower the Blazers have with Stephen Curry out with an oblique tear.

Another issue for the Dubs is Donovan Clingan. At 7'2", he's simply much bigger than any Warriors big.

I expect the Blazers to take advantage of their guard and center advantages to beat the Warriors by 10.

Here are my other predictions:

- San Antonio beats the LA Lakers by 3

- Memphis beats Minnesota by 3

- Denver beats Utah by 30

- Phoenix beats Dallas by 1

With these results, the final West standings would be:

1. Group C winner: Spurs 3-1, plus-51

2. Group A winner: Mavs 3-1, plus-35

3. Group B winner: Grizzlies 3-1, plus-21

4. Wild-card winner: Wolves 3-1, plus-36

5. Just missed the cut: Nuggets 3-1, plus-27

6. Just missed the cut: Blazers 3-1, plus-22