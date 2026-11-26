The Golden State Warriors (10-8) improved to 8-1 at home with a 129-110 victory over the Sacramento Kings (2-16) on Wednesday at Chase Center.

The Dubs saw a 29-point first-half lead cut to four in the third quarter, but they cruised from there.

The Warriors are now 2-1 in the Group C NBA Cup standings with a minus-two point differential. To make the the NBA Cup quarterfinals, they will have to beat the Trail Blazers in their group-stage finale on Friday AND get some help from other results.

De'Anthony Melton had a team-high 24 points on a career-high eight three-pointers.

Domantas Sabonis had a game-high 27 points for the Kings, who finished their NBA Cup group-stage play 0-4.

Here are two takeaways from Wednesday's game.

Kerr Gets Startling Lineup Right with Melton

With the way Golden State's offense had sputtered the last five games, it would have been easy for Steve Kerr to put Brandon Williams in the starting lineup in his first game back from a six-game absence due to a hamstring injury.

But Kerr stuck with Melton, and he got the decision right.

Melton and the Warriors came out on fire. They scored 44 points in the first quarter, and Melton had 12 of them.

He also helped hold Darius Acuff Jr. to just four first-half points.

This was a great bounce-back game from Melton, who went 0-of-7 against the Celtics on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Williams played well, scoring 14 points in 13 minutes. The fact that Williams played so little suggests Kerr was always planning on easing him back into the lineup, so maybe the decision to start Melton wasn't that difficult for him.

In any event, Kerr's starting lineup of Melton, Brandin Podziemski, Yaxel Lendeborg, Draymond Green and Charles Bassey played well together. After a road trip in which the Dubs got dominated in first quarters, Kerr might have found a lineup he can turn to until Stephen Curry returns from his oblique tear.

Acuff, Lendeborg ROY Race Gets No Clarity

Acuff and Lendeborg came into Wednesday's game as the Rookie of the Year front-runners, and they figure to battle for the award throughout the season.

There was no way either was going to gain major separation from a game in November, but neither played well enough to gain even a little separation.

Acuff's final stat line represents what's wrong with relying on counting stats to decide how well a player performed.

He had 24 points and nine assists, which would suggest he played well. But he went 9-of-24 from the field, had five turnovers and was a minus-23.

Lendeborg had a more efficient game, tallying 15 points on 6-of-11 shooting with eight rebounds, two assists and three steals. He was a plus-eight.

But Lendeborg had four turnovers, and though there's nothing wrong with going 0-of-3 from three, one of the misses was an air ball. He's been struggling from beyond the arc for the last seven games, going 6-of-32.

If Acuff and Lendeborg continue to put up similar stat lines for the rest of the season, the Rookie of the Year race will be fascinating.

Both would be worthy winners. It will come down to how voters value players with entirely different roles on teams with entirely different trajectories.

Some of Acuff's inefficiency should be excused for having to carry such a massive scoring load. But the big question is how much the voters will hold it against him if Lendeborg maintains the signicant FG percentage lead he has.