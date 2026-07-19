Klay Thompson Offers Hope of Warriors Return with Response to Fan

Klay Thompson and the Golden State Warriors had a disappointing split in the summer of 2024, and since it hasn't exactly been a bed of roses for either.

Thompson has missed the playoffs both years with the Mavericks. He admitted that he wanted to play with Luka Doncic, only for the six-time All-Star to be traded halfway into his first season in Dallas.

The Warriors made the second round in 2025 before missing the playoffs altogether last year.

Signing autographs at Fanatics Fest, Thompson was greeted by a fan who said: "We miss you in the Warriors, buddy."

"Thank you," Thompson responded. "I know. Never say never."

How the Warriors Can Get Thompson Back

The first step to give the Warriors a chance at getting Thompson back is for the the four-time NBA champ to agree to a buyout with the Mavs.

Thompson is making $17.5 million this season. I'd wager that no team will be interested in him at that price.

Once Thompson agrees to a buyout—which feels inevitable, though it may not happen until right after the 2027 trade deadline—the Warriors will want to have an attractive enough situation for Thompson to come back.

Jake Fischer noted that when Thompson was deciding where to play in the summer of 2024, he was hoping to play with either Doncic or James. He chose the Doncic route. Little did he know that Doncic would be traded to James' team in a few months.

This is all to say that Thompson would likely be more interested in returning to the Warriors if they had James alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green.

In truth, it might not take a James signing to lure Thompson. But the Warriors will likely need to be in the playoff picture. There's little doubt that he'll have a strong market if bought out, and he'll likely choose a contender over a middling team.

Keep an Eye on Warriors' Cap Sheet to See If Thompson Is a Possibility

Say the Warriors miss on James. Their next order of business will be deciding how much to pay Green.

If they give Green a contract that puts them over the $209 million first apron, they will have a restriction on who they can sign from the buyout market.

That restriction will mean they can't get Thompson.

But if Green and the Warriors agree to a smaller, multiyear contract—I've speculated about three years and $42 million—they might stay under the first apron.

That would allow them to sign any buyout player they want.