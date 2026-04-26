Warriors Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga's Game 4 Dud vs. Knicks
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The New York Knicks bounced back with a 114-98 Game 4 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, and one storyline was Jonathan Kuminga's struggles.
After leading comeback wins in Games 2 and 3 with 40 combined points and great defense, Kuminga had just 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting, two rebounds, zero assists and two turnovers in 25 minutes.
He had a particularly poor first half, scoring two points on 1-of-6 shooting and 0-of-4 from three. He didn't score in the third quarter before recording eight fourth-quarter points with the Hawks down big.
Golden State Warriors fans are watching this series with curiosity. If Kuminga continues to play as well as he did in Games 2 and 3, they might feel worse about trading him and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis. If he continues to play like he did in Game 4, they might feel better.
I compiled some reactions to Kuminga's performance on X.
Reactions to Kuminga's Dud Performance
One Warriors fan wrote that Kuminga's three-point issues might not be fixable:
NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors host Bonta Hill said that the Knicks keeping Kuminga out of the paint is a winning strategy:
Another X user made a similar point:
NBA agent Nate Jones noted the Knicks left Kuminga open with virtually no consequences:
A Warriors fan on X said when Kuminga tries to do too much, that's when the results plummet:
Kuminga Roller Coaster a Familiar Sight for Warriors Fans
What was so damning about Kuminga's performance wasn't his struggles from the three-point line. It was that once he got off to a bad start, it seemed like his activity level was lower.
In Game 2, Kuminga had four rebounds, one assists, two steals and one block. In Game 3, he had four rebounds, one block and one steal.
In Game 4, he had two rebounds, no assists and no stocks.
That lack of engagement is something he has to overcome to be a great player.
With that said, he deserves credit for battling Karl-Anthony Towns on defense. And more generally, it's impressive that he's been in the Hawks' game-ending rotation and played well.
He'll have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.
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Joey was a writer and editor at Bleacher Report for 13 years. He's a Bay Area sports expert and a huge NBA fan.Follow jakeley_OnSI