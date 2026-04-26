Warriors Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga's Game 4 Dud vs. Knicks

The New York Knicks bounced back with a 114-98 Game 4 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, and one storyline was Jonathan Kuminga's struggles.

After leading comeback wins in Games 2 and 3 with 40 combined points and great defense, Kuminga had just 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting, two rebounds, zero assists and two turnovers in 25 minutes.

He had a particularly poor first half, scoring two points on 1-of-6 shooting and 0-of-4 from three. He didn't score in the third quarter before recording eight fourth-quarter points with the Hawks down big.

Golden State Warriors fans are watching this series with curiosity. If Kuminga continues to play as well as he did in Games 2 and 3, they might feel worse about trading him and Buddy Hield for Kristaps Porzingis. If he continues to play like he did in Game 4, they might feel better.

I compiled some reactions to Kuminga's performance on X.

Reactions to Kuminga's Dud Performance

One Warriors fan wrote that Kuminga's three-point issues might not be fixable:

Someone should prob tell JK it's super unlikely for him to be a consistent 3-point shooter with his form but prob too late — olddirtybaroo (@olddirty_baroo) April 25, 2026

NBC Sports Bay Area Warriors host Bonta Hill said that the Knicks keeping Kuminga out of the paint is a winning strategy:

Knicks turned JK into a three-point shooter and that’s a win for the Knicks. https://t.co/ZE2ltXALsU — Bonta Hill (@BontaHill) April 26, 2026

Another X user made a similar point:

Good things happen when JK gets downhill. Too late this game but good notes for next game. He’s played good defense but Knicks will win if he’s gonna settle for 3’s. Attack the space, make them foul you. — CeeJay (@ceejaytalksball) April 26, 2026

NBA agent Nate Jones noted the Knicks left Kuminga open with virtually no consequences:

The advantage to playing Kuminga in small ball isn’t there if they aren’t creating turnovers to get into transition and NY is playing “he’s with us” against him on the other end. — Nate Jones (@JonesOnTheNBA) April 26, 2026

A Warriors fan on X said when Kuminga tries to do too much, that's when the results plummet:

Issue with Kuminga is that he starts feeling himself and starts doing dumb shit. As long as he sticks to being an Walmart Aaron Gordon he’ll be a good role player — Isaac (@ack_issa) April 26, 2026

Kuminga Roller Coaster a Familiar Sight for Warriors Fans

What was so damning about Kuminga's performance wasn't his struggles from the three-point line. It was that once he got off to a bad start, it seemed like his activity level was lower.

In Game 2, Kuminga had four rebounds, one assists, two steals and one block. In Game 3, he had four rebounds, one block and one steal.

In Game 4, he had two rebounds, no assists and no stocks.

That lack of engagement is something he has to overcome to be a great player.

With that said, he deserves credit for battling Karl-Anthony Towns on defense. And more generally, it's impressive that he's been in the Hawks' game-ending rotation and played well.

He'll have a chance to bounce back on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden.