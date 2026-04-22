Warriors Head Coach Rumors: Latest on Kerr, New Candidates and 1 Rejection

It's been a news- and rumors-filled 24 hours for the Warrios on their head coach front.

I've combined everything that's happened here, which includes the latest on Steve Kerr's future, new rumored candidates if he leaves and one candidate who has already publicly said he's not leaving his current job.

Latest on Kerr's Future

On Tuesday, NBC Sports Bay Area's Monte Poole reported that Steve Kerr is expected to leave the Warriors, but Poole offered that it's not set in stone.

"Yet Kerr last week left open the possibility – very slight, according to sources – of returning. Multiple sources indicate his decision, however, will not be based on the dollar amount."

Poole continued: "Two sources insist that any change of heart would require, among other factors, Kerr having renewed faith in his role as the franchise shifts toward the future."

As Poole wrote, the Warriors were not thriving even before Jimmy Butler's season-ending ACL tear. They continued to have major turnover problems that have been a consistent issue with Kerr's ball-movement-heavy system.

So it's not just that Kerr is potentially burnt out. It's also possible that Kerr has lost some faith in himself as the game has changed over the last few years.

Kerr Reportedly Being 'Stifled' on Speaking Out

ESPN's Marc J. Spears said on 95.7 The Game that Kerr is "being stifled a little bit" using his platform to speak out on world issues.

Spears added, "I'd like to find out a little more than that, if that's true or not, dig deeper into that."

Spears is leaving open the possibility that this is a nothing-burger, but if it isn't, you can add it to the list of reasons Kerr could be compelled to leave the Warriors.

New Rumored Candidates

The San Francisco Standard's Tim Kawakami mentioned 12 possible candidates for the job, with current Knicks head coach Mike Brown as the most wanted if he's fired after this postseason.

Of the other 11, the one that is catching the most attention is 2015 Finals MVP Andre Iguodala.

Kerr called Iguodala "my outside-the-envelope candidate." That label makes sense considering the four-time Warriors champion has no coaching history.

Nonetheless, he was known for being a high-IQ player and has great rapport with Stephen Curry.

Kawakami also mentioned four candidates who are on the younger side and have "some background using analytics." They are Timberwolves assistant Micah Nori, Heat assistant Chris Quinn, Spurs assistant Sean Sweeney and Cavaliers assistant Johnnie Bryant.

Golden Publicly Rejects Interest in Leaving Current Job

On Monday, Yahoo Sports' Kevin O'Connor reported that the Warriors would target Florida head coach Todd Golden if Kerr leaves.

Golden was asked if he would be back in Gainesville next season.

"I'm definitely planning on coaching the Gators," Golden said.

This doesn't guarantee Golden is out of the running. If he were to join the Warriors, he wouldn't be the first college coach to say one thing and then do the opposite.

However, it should noted that the Gators just got star forward Thomas Haugh to return to school. They will be one of the favorites to win a national championship.

The timing truly might not be right for Golden to go to the NBA.