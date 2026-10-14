Warriors' Kristaps Porzingis Breaks Silence on Health Issue

Kristaps Porzingis has not played in the Warriors' training camp or preseason due to a health issue, and he commented on what it's been like Wednesday on X.

Hello people, I'm working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I'm getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I'll be feeling great again soon.



It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some… — Kristaps Porzingis (@kporzee) October 14, 2026

Porzingis also addressed the internet doctors trying to diagnose what he has.

"I appreciate all the internet doctors trying to diagnose and help, but I'm in the best hands. So everyone can relax now. I don't have HIV or AIDS."

The Warriors released a statement saying that Porzingis will "remain out indefinitely due to the same health-related matter but will be around the team."

Porzingis has missed more than half of his teams' regular-season games over the last two years, mostly due to illnesses. It has been widely reported that he previously had POTS (Postural Orthostatic Tachycardia Syndrome). It's not clear if this illness is related to POTS.

Warriors 'Leaning Toward' Starting Lineup with Dray at Center

Steve Kerr said Monday that he is "leaning toward" a starting lineup featuring Stephen Curry, Brandin Podziemski, Gui Santos, Yaxel Lendeborg and Draymond Green.

I had assumed a couple months ago that Porzingis would start and Lendeborg would be battling with Santos for the last starting spot. Now, it looks like Green will shift to center to allow both Lendeborg and Santos to start.

Not having Porzingis makes the offense less potent. Porzingis' ability to score in the mid-post is unmatched on this team.

On the defensive end, Porzingis is a good rebounder and shot-blocker, but he struggles to guard in space. The Warriors are having trouble limiting dribble penetration without him anyway (as I wrote about here), but theoretically their perimeter defense could get worse with him on the court.

The new starting lineup will have some weaknesses, but I argued here why it's Golden State's best bet.

Center Depth Chart During KP's Absence

It's pretty clear that Green and Al Horford will get minutes at center during Porzingis' absence, but it's not clear what the minutes distribution will look like.

The Warriors might not want Green playing 20-plus minutes at center, and they also might not envision having Horford on the court for more than 22-ish minutes per game due to his age (40 years old).

With that in mind, there will be other center minutes available, and Charles Bassey is in the lead for them.

Bassey started Tuesday's preseason game against the Lakers and finished with eight points, 12 rebounds and three blocks.

Lendeborg has also played some small-ball center this preseason, but the defensive results have been poor enough that Kerr could avoid going that direction in the regular season.

The Warriors also have rookie center Graham Ike on a two-way contract.