Warriors' LeBron James Plan Could Lead to Reunion with 4-Time Champ

The Golden State Warriors continue to be all-in on landing LeBron James in free agency, and doing so could lead to several other dominoes falling.

First, one can expect Draymond Green to re-sign with the Dubs simultaneously to James putting pen to paper.

At that point, the Warriors would still have two roster spots left to use, and they could set their sights on a reunion with Klay Thompson.

On a Bleacher Report Live stream, Jake Fischer was asked about whether Thompson could return to the Bay.

"From what I know, there was some hard feelings on the way out with Klay," Fischer said. "... In 2024 free agency, he was either going to go to the Lakers to play with LeBron or he was going to go to Dallas to play with Luka.

"... He's had interest in playing with LeBron in the past too, and I do think that there would be excitement from both sides, Golden State and Klay, to really go out on a high note."

The most likely way that Thompson would become a Warrior is after a buyout, and Fischer said he hasn't heard any rumblings that Thompson and the Mavs are interested in a buyout at this time.

But it wouldn't be surprising if both sides agreed to one, and Golden State would then be his most likely landing spot with a veteran minimum contract.

What Warriors' Roster Would Look Like with Thompson, James and Green

Here is what the depth chart would look like with all three:

PG: Stephen Curry, De'Anthony Melton

SG: Brandin Podziemski, Klay Thompson, Will Richard

SF: LeBron James, Gui Santos, Jimmy Butler (injured), Moses Moody (injured)

PF: Draymond Green, Yaxel Lendeborg

C: Kristaps Porzingis, Al Horford, Charles Bassey

That would be a pretty deep team, but the major concern would be the collective age of the group.

The Warriors would have six players 36 or older. They are James (41), Horford (40), Curry (38), Green (36), Butler (36) and Thompson (36).

But at the veteran minimum, the Warriors would be foolish to pass on Thompson.

He made 38.3 percent of his threes last season, and though he's not anything close to the on-ball defender that he was in his prime, he's become a serviceable defender against 3s and 4s.

Where Warriors Stand in LeBron Sweepstakes

It seems that the majority of NBA insiders believe that James will choose to return to the Cavaliers, but it's not a done deal for the Warriors.

One Western Conference exec told Front Office Sports that he expects James to go to the Warriors in large part due to the Bay Area's proximity to James' Los Angeles home.

The Stein Line's Marc Stein reported the following on Monday:

"What can be passed on here as confirmed reporting is that Golden State — as much as it has been operating with tangible concern that Cleveland is the closest thing to a frontrunner — has not relented in its pursuit. The Warriors, most of all owner Joe Lacob, appear determined to stay in it until the end."

Don't count the Warriors out yet.