Steph Curry Comments on Waiting for LeBron to Make Free-Agency Decision

Stephen Curry is just like the rest of us waiting for LeBron James to decide where he'll play for the 2026-27 season.

But unlike some of us, Curry isn't sweating how long it will take.

While on the golf course in the lead-up to Friday's first round of the American Century Championship, Curry was asked about playing with James.

"I'd say more so I'm interested to just play golf with LeBron," Curry said. "We'll handle the basketball stuff, but I want to see the golf LeBron free agent. He's out here really grinding on the game.

"But I'm sure we obviously would love to play to play together. I mean, hopefully it happens. But he's deserved the opportunity and the right to take his time with the decision."

Warriors Seem Committed to Waiting on James' Decision

If the Warriors were thinking they didn't have any chance of signing James, they likely would have matched Quinten Post's contract offer sheet.

Instead, they did not, meaning Post is now a member of the Memphis Grizzlies on a three-year, $30 million pact (with Years 2 and 3 nonguaranteed).

Among the Warriors' own free agents entering this offseason, Post is the first meaningful loss. The 26-year-old would have been the third-string center because the Warriors extended Kristaps Porzingis' contract and re-signed Al Horford, which means some would say it isn't a big loss.

But having Post would have been nice for two reasons.

One, he could step in when Porzingis or Horford is out.

Two, he could step in if the Warriors choose to trade Porzingis OR even be dangled as a trip chip himself.

Had the Warriors matched the offer sheet, the most they realistically could've offered James is the veteran minimum of $3.9 million.

Now, with just one corresponding move, they could offer James the full $15 million non-taxpayer mid-level exception while also giving Draymond Green a reasonably sized new contract.

Curry Is the Key to the Warriors' LeBron Pitch

The Warriors have two advantages often cited in the James sweepstakes. They can offer him a $15 million contract, whereas many of his suitors can't, and the Bay Area is closer to his Los Angeles home than the locations of the other suitors.

But the one other potential advantage not always cited is how fun it would be to play with Curry.

It's fair to say that most of the James suitors have better rosters than the Warriors. But do any of them have a star player who would fit as well with James as Curry?

My guess is James will choose to go elsewhere for a variety of reasons. But what we don't know is how badly James wants to recreate what happened in the 2024 Olympics, and that at least gives the Warriors the faintest hope they can land the four-time MVP.