Warriors Make Final Decision on Yaxel Lendeborg's Status for Timberwolves Game

The Golden State Warriors (1-3) will have Yaxel Lendeborg active for Wednesday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves (3-1) at Target Center.

Lendeborg had been questionable with left foot soreness after tweaking the foot during his 31-point, 12-rebound, six-assist breakout performance against the Nuggets on Monday.

The Warriors' injury report was empty aside from Lendeborg and the three players known to be out long-term in Jimmy Butler (knee), Moses Moody (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (not with team).

The Timberwolves will be without superstar Anthony Edwards, who is getting surgery on his right knee. Donte DiVincenzo remains out after tearing his Achilles in last season's playoffs.

Kuminga Plays His Old Team

In four games with the Timberwolves, Jonathan Kuminga has embraced being a high-impact role player, and the results have been great.

He's averaging just 11.5 points per game, but he's a plus-62 due in part to great defensive impact.

With Edwards out, Kuminga will likely get more scoring opportunities Wednesday. He would surely love to have a big game against his former team.

He played the Warriors once last year while he was with the Hawks, and he finished with two points on 1-of-9 shooting in a 126-110 victory.

The Dubs are coming off their best performance of the season (a 134-114 win over Denver), but overall, they've been bad defensively. They rank 27th in defensive rating, per Cleaning the Glass.

Minnesota has five healthy players averaging at least 11.5 points per game in Jaden McDaniels (15.0), LaMelo Ball (14.8), Terrence Shannon Jr. (13.0), Ayo Dosunmu (12.0) and Kuminga.

The Wolves have enough firepower to continue winning without Edwards.

What Will Lendeborg Have for an Encore?

Lendeborg will have a bigger challenge against the Wolves than he had against the Nuggets.

Minnesota has the No. 1 defensive rating in the league, whereas Denver has the No. 22 defensive rating.

It's not hard to see why the Wolves excel on defense. They have four-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert at center, 6'9" disrputive wing Jaden McDaniels and Kuminga, who has improved a ton on that end since his Warriors tenure.

Lendeborg had eight of nine buckets against Denver in the paint, and he also shot 13 free throws. Gobert makes it much more difficult to score in the paint, and his presence helps Minnesota defenders avoid fouling.

Lendeborg will likely have to adjust by passing more than shooting at the end of his drives.