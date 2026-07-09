Warriors Sign Free-Agent Center to Replace Quinten Post

The Golden State Warriors and Charles Bassey have agreed to a one-year contract, per ESPN's Shams Charania.

Bassey will fill the third-string center spot previously filled by Quinten Post.

As a restricted free agent, Post signed a three-year, $30 million contract offer sheet with the Grizzlies on Monday, and the Warriors chose not match it.

Bassey played five games with Golden State last season, averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Warriors' Cap Sheet After Bassey Signing

With Bassey, the Warriors have 11 players signed with standard contracts taking up about $186 million on the cap sheet:

Stephen Curry: $62.6 million

Jimmy Butler: $56.8 million

Kristaps Porzingis: $20 million

Moses Moody: $12.5 million ($13 million cap charge due to unlikely incentives)

Al Horford: $6.8 million

Yaxel Lendeborg: $6.1 million

Brandin Podziemski: $5.7 million

De'Anthony Melton: $5.5 million

Gui Santos: $4.6 million

Charles Bassey: $2.4 million (projected)

Will Richard: $2.2 million

They have to give out at least three more standard contracts.

Draymond Green is expected to get one of them.

The Warriors would love to give one to LeBron James, but if he doesn't come, they'll have two more spots with a number of options.

Gary Payton II (33) figures to be under consideration, but you have to wonder if the Warriors would like to go younger with their last two spots.

Part of the appeal of Bassey is he's just 25 years old.

Bassey Could Have Pretty Big Role

With Porzingis' injury/illness history and Horford's age (40), Bassey could end up playing a lot this season.

Last season, Horford and Porzingis played a combined 77 games.

If they both have similar issues staying on the court, Bassey will likely even get a handful of starts, and more importantly, he'll likely play than 36 games, which is his current career high for games in a season.

That gives Bassey a real opportunity, and he might just be ready to seize it.

Among the 22 players to appear in a game last season with the Warriors, Bassey was easily the leader in rebounds per 36 minutes (13.0). He was also sixth on the team in points per 36 minutes (19.1).

He led the team in field-goal percentage at 67.7 percent. He led the team in blocks per game at 1.4

Bassey doesn't have a perimeter shot, so the Warriors might have spacing issues with some lineups with Bassey at center.

But when they have enough shooting surrounding him, he has proved that he can wreak havoc in the paint.