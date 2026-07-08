Warriors Make Decision on Quinten Post's Contract Offer Sheet with Grizzlies

The Golden State Warriors have chosen to not match the contract offer sheet that restricted free agent Quinten Post signed with the Memphis Grizzlies.

On Monday, the 26-year-old center signed a three-year, $30 million contract offer sheet with no guarantees for the second and third seasons.

The deadline to decide whether to match was 11:59 p.m. ET.

The Stein Line's Marc Stein and Jake Fischer reported that Post's guaranteed Year 1 salary is $9 million. But he would make $1.35 million more if he hits unlikely incentives, so his 2026-27 cap figure will be $10.35 million.

By letting him walk, the Warriors maintained flexibility to offer LeBron James the non-taxpayer mid-level exception.

Warriors Have Replacement Options In-House

The most obvious solution to the Warriors' void at third-string center is Charles Bassey.

The 25-year-old played five games with Golden State last season, averaging 10.6 points and 7.2 rebounds.

The big question mark with Bassey is health. He's had several knee injuries over the last three years, which might steer the Warriors in a different direction.

Their other in-house options are currently playing for their summer league team.

Graham Ike is a 23-year-old center who went undrafted in 2026. Ike averaged 19.9 points in his final collegiate season with Gonzaga. Like Bassey, he doesn't offer much outside the paint, but he has a good combination of power and finesse around the basket.

Lachlan Olbrich is a 22-year-old center who was the 55th overall pick of the 2025 NBA draft. He also doesn't have much of a perimeter shot, but he has solid all-around game otherwise, including passing instincts that Ike and Bassey don't have.

With the age of Al Horford (40) and the injury and illness history of Kristaps Porzingis, the Warriors will need to roster at least one other center in some capacity. They'll likely look to give one of their options a standard contract, but it's possible they give their third-string center a two-way contract.

Warriors Keeping Options Open for LeBron or Other Plans

Had the Warriors matched the offer sheet, they pretty much would have been locked into offering James a veteran minimum contract. Now, they still have the ability to offer James the full non-taxpayer mid-level exception of $15 million and give Draymond Green a decent-sized contract as long as they salary-dump Moses Moody.

But this move isn't all about James.

The free-agent pool is thinning out, but it's not totally devoid of players the Warriors might want to go after for slightly more than a veteran minimum contract.

Among the options is 24-year-old wing Ziaire Williams and 26-year-old point guard Brandon Williams.

Letting Post walk made these potential plans much more possible.