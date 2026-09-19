Warriors Sign Scoring Guard, Versatile Forward to Training Camp Deals

The Golden State Warriors signed guard Nick Boyd and forward Elias Ralph to training camp contracts on Friday, per Paul Garcia of The Spot Up Shot.

Boyd played seven games with the Warriors in summer league, averaging 9.0 points per game. According to Rory Maher of Hoops Rumors, Boyd was on a tentative Exhibit 10 contract at the time, and now that deal is official.

Ralph played two summer league games with the Sacramento Kings, averaging 2.5 points per game.

Boyd spent six years in college, and he had his best season in his final year. The 6'3" 25-year-old averaged 20.7 points and 4.3 assists for Wisconsin.

Ralph spent three seasons with the University of Victoria in Canada before transferring to Pacific for two years. In his final season, the 6'7" 22-year-old averaged 16.7 points and 6.8 rebounds and shot 40.9 percent from three.

The Warriors also waived Jacksen Moni on Friday, which was expected after the 6'10" forward signed an Exhibit-10 contract. If Moni stays with the Santa Cruz Warriors for 60 days, he will receive a $91,000 bonus.

Boyd Could Get Two-Way Attention with Strong G League Performance

As a 25-year-old rookie, Boyd has an uphill climb to make a name for himself in the NBA. But he can make believers out of NBA front offices with a strong G League performance.

Boyd finished third in the Big Ten scoring race last year. The lefty is a three-level scorer, which he showed when dropping 38 points on Illinois in the Big Ten tournament semifinals.

The Santa Cruz Warriors will likely feature LJ Cryer (who is on a two-way contract) and Deivon Smith at point guard. They will also likely have Chance McMillian at shooting guard.

So it's a bit of a crowded guard room, and Boyd might not immediately start.

But once Boyd gets comfortable, he has the talent to get two-way consideration from the Warriors or another team.

As I wrote here, the Warriors appear to have four major contenders for three two-way spots in Cryer, Malevy Leons, Lajae Jones and Graham Ike. It's very unlikely that Boyd or Ralph will factor into that race over the next few weeks.