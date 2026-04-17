The Golden State Warriors have already had enough injuries this season, but they may have to deal with one more against the Phoenix Suns on Friday.

Starting center Kristaps Porzingis is listed as questionable with right ankle soreness.

ESPN's Anthony Slater wrote on X that Porzingis "was limping a bit" after the Warriors beat the Clippers on Wednesday.

Quinten Post (foot) continues to be out, and Jimmy Butler (knee) and Moses Moody (knee) are out for the season, but the other 11 Warriors are not on the injury report.

For the Suns, starting center Mark Williams (foot soreness) and reserve guard Grayson Allen (hamstring strain) are questionable.

The winner of this game will advance out of the play-in touranment and into the playoffs, where the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder are waiting.

What the Warriors Would Be Missing Without Porzingis

Porzingis played 28 minutes against the Clippers, impressing with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal.

Either Porzingis or Horford played every minute at center, giving the Warriors more size and shooting than they would have otherwise.

If Porzingis can't go, Horford will likely play more than the 22 minutes he played on Wednesday, but the 39-year-old is probably not capbale of playing 30-plus.

The Warriors would likely play Draymond Green as a small-ball center, which historically has been a smart strategy, but perhaps it's not his best role anymore.

Green spent most of his time on Wednesday guarding Kawhi Leonard, and he helped shut him down in the second half.

Green might be best used guarding small forward Dillon Brooks and even occasionally matching up with shooting guard Devin Booker.

But if Porzingis can't go, he'll inevitably have to spend some of his playing time battling for rebounding positioning with Oso Ighodaro and Williams, if he plays.

Allen Considered a Game-Time Decision

The Warriors could catch a break if Allen can't go, as he's made 42.6 percent of his threes in his 16 career games against Golden State.

Suns head coach Jordan Ott said Allen is a game-time decision. He suffered the hamstring injury on April 10, and he's missed Phoenix's two games since.

Allen was also a game-time decision for the Suns' play-in game against the Blazers on Tuesday, but he ultimately couldn't go.

If Allen can't play, it could result in more playing time for Collin Gillespie and Royce O'Neale.