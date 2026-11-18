The Golden State Warriors need Brandon Williams healthy, and they announced a positive update about that Wednesday.

Williams "has progressed to on-court activities" and will be re-evaluated on Saturday.

That means Williams will miss the next two games—at Dallas on Wednesday and at Memphis on Thursday—but it's possible he'll play Sunday against the Celtics at Chase Center.

The Warriors have missed Williams' dynamic speed, ball-handling and scoring immensely since Stephen Curry suffered a torn oblique injury.

Williams Should Start When He Returns

Steve Kerr is searching for the right lineup combinations while Curry misses at least the next two weeks with his oblique injury. Kerr has come up mostly empty so far.

The Warriors fell behind 18-0 against the Spurs on Friday, and then they fell behind 23-2 against the Pelicans on Monday.

Kerr started De'Anthony Melton on Friday, and then he switched it up by starting LJ Cryer on Monday. Neither decision worked.

In fairness to Kerr, Melton and Cryer, the Warriors' issues go way beyond who is starting at point guard.

Still, Kerr should start Williams when he returns.

There's a strong anecdotal argument to play Williams as much as possible after the Warriors scored under 100 points two games in a row.

But the data argument is even stronger.

The Dubs have a plus-12.1 net rating when Williams is on the court and Curry is off, per Cleaning the Glass.

That, more than anything, shows how valuable Williams has been this season.

What Williams' Return Means for Green

Green and Williams have played just eight possessions together this season. That might seem hard to believe, but it makes sense considering Curry and Green have played most of their minutes together, and Williams has played most of his minutes in place of Curry at point guard.

With both Williams and Green expected to play a big chunk of minutes moving forward, they will inevitably play together.

The question is if they will complement each other.

On the one hand, neither is an average NBA three-point shooter. You have to wonder if defenses will get away with playing off both of them, which could cramp the offense.

On the other hand, in those eight possessions, the Warriors have a plus-43.3 net rating.

It goes without saying that the Dubs will have surround Williams and Green with three shooters.

We shall see if the Williams-Green pairing can continue to thrive over a much larger sample size.