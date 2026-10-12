Warriors Waive Miles Kelly After Big Preseason Game, Sign 6'7" Forward

Despite having a big performance in a Warriors preseason game, guard Miles Kelly was waived on Sunday. In a press release, the Warriors said they signed Tyler Burton "in a related move."

Spotrac's Keith Smith reported that Burton signed an Exhibit 10 contract. The hope of anyone on an Exhibit 10 contract is to have it converted to a two-way contract or standard contract, but the Warriors have all of those spots currently filled.

Kelly scored 24 points against the Trail Blazers on Wednesday. It's not clear if he'll end up in Santa Cruz or somewhere else.

In Santa Cruz, Burton will join a forward rotation with Leons, Dalen Terry and Alex Toohey.

Burton's Recent Journey

Burton hasn't had a standout few months, which helps explain why his previous team, the Grizzlies, didn't give him a two-way spot.

In summer league, Burton averaged 5.6 points in nine games.

With the Grizzlies' G League affiliate last year, Burton averaged 19.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.3 steals. He shot 45.0 percent from the floor and 38.7 percent from three.

Burton was on two 10-day contracts with the Grizzlies last year, which allowed him to suit with the NBA team. In 12 appearances, he averaged 10.8 points on 37.5 percent shooting and 33.3 percent from three.

Warriors Need to Find Wing Worth Two-Way Spot

As I wrote here, the Warriors need immediately help at the wing position, especially if Yaxel Lendeborg has to play consistent minutes as a small-ball center.

If Leons can play some minutes at the 3 and help the Warriors survive the first half of the year without Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody, then they should keep Leons in his two-way spot.

If Leons can't fill in at the wing—which is possible considering he's best-suited to play the 4—then they need to find someone who can.

Burton is an interesting possible solution.

He's clearly a better three-point shooter than Leons, but it should be noted that he had a minus-2.7 offensive EPM last season, which ranked in the 16th percentile. Leons had a minus-2.4 offensive EPM, which ranked in the 19th percentile.

Finding playable wings who are eligible to be given two-way spots is extremely difficult.

It's up to Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Co. to find a diamond in the rough.