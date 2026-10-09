What the Warriors' Next Steps Should Be If Porzingis Is Out Long-Term

Kristaps Porzingis is out with a health issue, which is a bad sign considering how he's missed time with illnesses in each of the last two seasons.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that the Warriors are bracing for Porzingis to miss the beginning of the regular season.

But what if it's worse than that? What if he doesn't come back any time soon?

If so, here are what their next steps should be.

Try to Use Porzingis' Salary as a Money-Matcher in a Trade

Porzingis has a $20 million player option for next season, but it's more complicated than that. The team rostering him can release him before July 7 with just $3 million counting against its 2027 cap.

That means a number of rebuilding teams shouldn't mind taking on Porzingis' contract if a valuable draft asset is attached.

The dream scenario is to trade Porzingis for Trey Murphy III. The Warriors would have to include high-value draft capital and another salary to make the money work (probably Moses Moody's).

But it's possible that a) no Murphy-like player becomes available or b) the draft-capital cost is too unreasonable even if a Murphy-like player becomes available.

In that case, the Warriors can surely find a lower-impact Porzingis trade to make, preferably for one or more players who have expiring money so they can execute their 2027 cap space plan.

Clippers: Brook Lopez ($9.2M)

Grizzlies: Isaiah Stewart ($15M)

Mavericks: Santi Aldama ($17M)

Bulls: Nic Claxton ($23.3M), Zach Collins ($8.5M)

Nets: Day'Ron Sharpe ($10M), Moe Wagner ($9M)

Claxton is the only player here with guaranteed money for the 2027-28 season. He's also the only one guaranteed to cost the Warriors a first-round pick.

The others shouldn't cost more than a second-round pick or two.

The others are also not likely to make a major impact. But keep in mind that the Warriors are already down two players (Jimmy Butler and Moody) for several months. Getting anything for Porzingis would prove helpful.

Another possible option is applying for a disabled player exception. If granted, that would give the Warriors a roster spot to sign someone else, but the free-agent center market isn't exactly teeming with great options.

Play Lendeborg at the 5 (Sometimes) Until Porzingis Is Traded

When Porzingis is out, the Warriors have five options at center.

1. Draymond Green as a small-ball 5

2. Al Horford

3. Charles Bassey

4. Lendeborg as a small-ball 5

5. Graham Ike

Steve Kerr has already said multiple times that he doesn't know if the defense can hold up with Lendeborg at the 5, but he's also said that he may play him there out of necessity.

In theory, Bassey and Ike could play all the center minutes needed when Horford and Green aren't on the court, allowing Lendeborg to focus on playing the 3 and 4.

One of the problems with that is Bassey and Ike don't have the three-point shooting to force defenders out of the paint.

To be clear, I expect Bassey to get some run. He's played well in preseason, and there's nothing wrong with having a center who lurks around the paint.

But having Lendeborg at the 5 will do wonders for this offense. His ability to shoot, drive and pass is unmatched by any of the other center options.

Will the Warriors have defensive issues with Lenderborg at the 5? Yes. But it still seems like their best bet until they get center help via trade.

Get a Playable Wing on a Two-Way Contract

The three Warriors currently on two-way contracts are LJ Cryer, Malevy Leons and Ike. Porzingis' health issue gives Ike job security, as he provides center depth.

The Dubs have to be very mindful of how they are using the other two spots.

If Lendeborg is going to be playing some center minutes, that will create an even bigger issue on the wing.

Leons is more of a 4-5 hybrid than a wing. Cryer is clearly talented enough to play in the NBA, but he's part of a crowded Warriors guard rotation.

I acknowledge it's not easy finding playable wings who aren't already signed. Especially ones with positional size.

But doing nothing isn't the answer.

Dalen Terry would be the perfect answer, but he isn't two-way-eligible.

Whoever the Warriors choose should be someone who has the size and athleticism to guard lengthy wings. The alternative is going through another season of three-guard lineups getting exposed.