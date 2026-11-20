The Golden State Warriors offered a two-way contract to Walter Clayton Jr. in October after he was released by the Memphis Grizzlies.

Clayton turned it down, instead taking one of the Dallas Mavericks' two-way spots.

Clayton told the San Francisco Chronicle's Luca Evans why he chose the Mavs over the Warriors.

"Just, obviously, the organization," Clayton said when asked what he liked about the Mavs. "Golden State is a great organization, but just out here in Dallas, it's a great opportunity for me. I think something's being built here. Obviously, Golden State is going to look different in a few years. Dallas...we will too."

Clayton was the 18th pick of the 2025 NBA draft after winning a national championship with Will Richard at Florida. He had eight points and seven assists in Dallas' 116-94 win over Golden State on Wednesday. He's averaging 7.1 points and 3.6 assists this season.

Reading into Clayton's Comments

If Clayton's response represents how most players feel, it's a bad sign for the Warriors.

He seems to be saying the Warriors have a bleak future with Stephen Curry at 38 years old and not much young talent.

Of course he's not wrong to say that the Mavericks have a brighter future with 19-year-old star Cooper Flagg.

Maybe there's not much more to it than that. We can try to get into why he thinks Dallas' organization appeals more to him than Golden State's, but there could be any number of reasons.

It seems Clayton made a good choice, as he's gotten more opportunity for NBA minutes than a typical two-way player.

In 14 appearances, he's played 251 minutes.

In contrast, Warriors two-way guard LJ Cryer has played 147 minutes in 13 appearances.

Warriors' Two-Way Spots Not Set in Stone

The Warriors have three players on two-way contracts—Cryer, forward Malevy Leons and center Graham Ike.

Prior to Evans' report, there was no reason to believe any of them had shaky footing with their contracts.

Now, we know the Dubs were willing to release one of them for Clayton.

My guess is it's Leons. They need Ike's size for center depth, and Cryer seems too valuable to release due to his shooting.

Leons is averaging 1.1 points on 21.4 percent shooting in 11 apperances this season.

Frankly, the Warriors need offensive help any way they can get it. They just got burned by two-way guard Javon Small, who had 14 points and seven assists in the Grizzlies' 126-98 win over the Dubs.

Two-way players are the easiest to replace because when they are released, it doesn't cost anything against a team's cap.

The Warriors should continue looking for two-way upgrades with the hope they can get Javon Small-like production.