Warriors Work Out 6'7" Wing Prospect with Major Defensive Potential

The Golden State Warriors have two picks in the 2026 NBA draft, and most of their focus will be on getting the No. 11 pick right.

But on Wednesday, they did some due dilligence on the other pick they have at 54th overall.

The Warriors worked out six prospects hoping to be second-round picks, and the most intriguing of them is St. John's forward Dillon Mitchell.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has Mitchell going 55th overall in his latest mock draft.

Let's break down what Mitchell brings to the table.

Mitchell Scouting Report

Mitchell measured 6'6.75" at the NBA combine with a 6'10.5" wingspan, which is great size for an NBA wing.

With those measurements, it's no surprise he was named to the Big East All-Defensive Team as a senior.

Mitchell had a 38.5-inch vertical jump, showing that he has NBA-level athleticism as well.

The reason he's considered a second-round prospect is his total lack of shooting ability.

Mitchell took just 57 threes in his college career and made only 11 (19.3 percent).

Worse, he made just 48.8 percent of his free throws.

He's plenty capable of scoring with finesse in the paint (career 59.3 FG%), but the moment he's forced into any type of jump shot, his efficiency suffers.

How Mitchell Would Fit with the Warriors

Mitchell will have trouble making any NBA roster if his jumper continues to be as broken as it is. But if he improves it enough that he's a threat to make an open shot, he's simply too long, athletic and skilled to not play in the Association.

The Warriors would be a good fit for him.

Mitchell has good passing instincts, as he finished his senior season with three times as many assists (111) as turnovers (37).

As someone who has had to work around having shooting issues, he's a good screener and cutter.

He's used to getting a rebound and starting the fast break like a point forward.

These are all things Steve Kerr values in his system.

Mitchell vs. Leons

The Warriors already have a lengthy forward project who excels more on the defensive end in Malevy Leons.

The 6'9" 26-year-old is signed to a two-way contract through next season.

Mitchell and Leons share several similarities, but the key differences are Leons has better perimeter shooting and shot-blocking numbers while Mitchell is a better playmaker with more athleticism.

That Mitchell, 22, is four years younger suggests he has more potential for significant development.

Warriors' 54th Pick Outlook

With so many potential first- and second-round prospects returning to school to chase NIL money, this class is lacking toward the back half of the second round. The chances the Warriors find another Will Richard, Quinten Post or Gui Santos with a pick in the 50s are small.

Realistically, the Warriors should use the 54th pick on someone who can fill their last two-way roster spot.

Frankly, the Dubs should have at least two two-way roster spots dedicated to wings considering how thin they are at the position due to the injuries to Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody.

Mitchell would be a good gamble in that capacity. He'd spent the majority of the season working on his shot in the G League but could occasionally come up for NBA games to fill the defensive wing stopper role off the bench.