Why Warriors Should Be Eyeing 6-Time All-Star in Contract Dispute

The Golden State Warriors have pathways to between $48 million and $78 million in cap space for the 2027 offseason, which would make them a realistic destination for any free agent.

The problem is the caliber of player worth that kind of money rarely makes it to free agency anymore.

But it's at least possible that changes with six-time All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

The 2026 NBA champion has a $57.1 million salary this season and a $61 million player option for 2027-28. If he doesn't sign an extension with the Knicks, he'll likely decline that option and go to free agency.

At the moment, an extension isn't likely.

“Simply put, I want to do something that can keep the team together, and that can work with the Knicks and also values me," Towns said. "And, I mean, none of those things have come close to happening. ... I just won a championship, you thought it would be pretty easy."

Analyst Says Warriors Would Offer Towns Max

CBS Sports' Sam Quinn wrote on X that the Warriors would probably offer Towns the max:

The (for now) answer to this question is probably Golden State. A Podz extension takes them out of max space territory, but if we reach the summer with KAT as a free agent and Golden State still having the money I bet they'd offer it. https://t.co/y06H6Zw1Cn — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) October 5, 2026

But Quinn added that the Dubs could not offer Towns' max, which would be a starting salary of $61.6 million, if they extend Brandin Podziemski's contract.

If Al Horford and De'Anthony Melton exercise their player options and Podz signs an extension with a $20 million 2027-28 salary, the Warriors would have about $48 million in cap space (assuming they renounce all of their free agents and release Kristaps Porzingis).

The New York Post's Stefan Bondy reported that the Knicks offered Towns a four-year, $200 million extension. If he's unhappy with that, he won't be happy with a $48 million starting salary with the Warriors.

This is why every dollar counts for the Warriors' 2027 free-agency plan. Signing Podz to an extension with a starting salary of $17 million (instead of $20 million I mentioned above) would give the Dubs $3 million more on the FA market.

And it would not be surprising if Horford or Melton chooses to leave next season, which would give the Dubs a few million more. That could be massive in the Towns sweepstakes.

Would Towns Want to Be a Warrior?

My guess is Towns wouldn't have the Warriors high on his list. Stephen Curry will be 39 at the beginning of the 2027-28 season, and outside of him, there isn't an obvious talent draw in the Golden State organization.

But as Tommy Beer wrote in the post Quinn responded to, there aren't many teams who will have $50 million-plus in cap space, and of those, some probably won't want to give it all to a 31-year-old because his age won't match with their core.

So the Warriors might be the best option he has.

Towns is most likely to be a Knick for 2027-28 and beyond. But sometimes a player and team form such a big rift from contract disagreements that they part ways even though the player probably would have gotten as much or more money had he stayed.

For example, Klay Thompson reportedly had a two-year, $48 million offer to stay with the Warriors, but he turned that down before eventually taking a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks (via sign-and-trade) a year later.

Outside of Towns, the options will likely be bleak for the Warriors.

Nikola Jokic (2027-28 player option) could make it to free agency, but it would be a shock if he leaves the Nuggets. Giannis Antetokounmpo (2027-28 player option) will eventually re-up with the Heat.

If Towns isn't available, the Warriors could be hoping that Anthony Davis (2027-28 player option) makes it to free agency so they can give the oft-injured center a max contract when he'll be 34.

Giving that money to Towns would be a better move.