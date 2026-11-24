Yaxel Lendeborg is questionable for Wednesday's Warriors-Kings game with an illness.

Lendeborg has yet to miss a game for Golden State. He's averaging 19.2 points and 7.4 rebounds in 31.8 minutes per game.

Brandon Williams (hamstring) is also listed as questionable, though Steve Kerr has said he expects Williams to play.

Aside from Stephen Curry (oblique), Jimmy Butler (knee), Moses Moody (knee) and Kristaps Porzingis (not with team), no one else is listed on the injury report for the Dubs.

What Warriors' Rotation Would Look Like Without Lendeborg

If Lendeborg can't go, the Warriors would likely go with a starting frontcourt of Gui Santos at small forward, Draymond Green at power forward and Charles Bassey at center.

The Warriors have played just four possessions with those three on the court and Lendeborg off, per Cleaning the Glass.

Nobody on Golden State can replace Lendeborg's combination of size and scoring. His absence would be felt throughout the game, as Lendeborg makes a lot of the Warriors' rotations make sense due to his three-point shooting and rebounding ability.

The Dubs have very little forward depth. When Santos and Green need a breather, Georges Niang would be the only traditional forward to spell them.

It's not realistic to have Santos, Green and Niang fill all 96 forward minutes in a game. That means Kerr would be forced to go with some three-guard lineups or two-center lineups to make up for the fact that Golden State will have just one forward on the court for some its rotations.

Williams' Return Could Lead to Starting PG Change

Before I knew about Lendeborg's illness, I suggested a starting lineup of Williams, Brandin Podziemski, Santos, Lendeborg and Green.

Part of my reasoning for not having Bassey in the lineup was Williams' lack of three-point prowess could make playing with Bassey and Green difficult, as they aren't floor-spacers either.

Lendeborg's potential absence complicates this decision further.

If the Warriors are looking for more three-point shooting to offset having Green and Bassey start, they could go with De'Anthony Melton over Williams. Or they could start Williams with Green and Bassey and hope that the lack of three-point shooting doesn't hinder the offense.

In any event, Williams should play a huge role in his return.

The Warriors are desperate for his scoring and playmaking. They've scored under 100 points in five games in a row.