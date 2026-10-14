Yaxel Lendeborg Gives Ankle Injury Update After Warriors-Lakers Game

Yaxel Lendeborg turned his ankle in the third quarter of the Golden State Warriors' 101-89 win over the Los Angeles Lakers in Las Vegas on Tuesday.

Lendeborg was driving to the basket when he appeared to step on Kevon Looney's foot. He tried to walk it off before his ensuing free-throw attempts.

After missing the second free throw, Gary Payton II committed a foul in the backcourt to allow Lendeborg to check out of the game.

Lendeborg went to the locker room but then returned for a little more than a minute near the end of the third quarter.

He did not play in the fourth quarter.

Lendeborg's Injury Update

After the game, Lendeborg said the ankle injury was "not as bad as it looked."

"I think I'll be all right," Lendeborg told reporters. "We'll see how it feels tomorrow."

More to come