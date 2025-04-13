Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Clippers
The Golden State Warriors are playing in the final game of the regular season with a 'Game 7' vibe, as tonight's matchup against the LA Clippers has massive implications on the NBA standings heading into the playoffs. Both teams are looking to avoid the Play-In Tournament with one spot still left.
Unfortunately, the Warriors may be playing this game without their star, Stephen Curry. The 37-year-old left Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers with a thumb injury, and is now questionable against the Clippers.
Golden State would of course feel the absence of Curry if he doesn't play. He's averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.0 assists this season, while leading his team to a second-half surge after trading for Jimmy Butler. The Warriors are 23-8 since the trade deadline.
If the Warriors win today, they clinch the sixth seed in the Western Conference and avoid the Play-In. However, if they lose, they'll need the Utah Jazz to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, as the Minnesota and Golden State are tied with a 48-33 record. If the Jazz lose (which is likely), then the Warriors will need the Houston Rockets to beat the Denver Nuggets, who are 49-32.
Warriors vs Clippers is set to tip off at 3:30 p.m. ET, while all 30 teams are in action today. It will certainly be an electric atmosphere and an exciting final day for the NBA regular season. If Curry is out, it will undoubtedly be an uphill battle for Golden State, as the Clippers will have almost all of their rotation healthy.
