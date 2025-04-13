Damian Lillard's Heartfelt Steph Curry Statement Goes Viral
Damian Lillard isn't shying away when it comes to his envy of Steph Curry.
It's no secret that Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard has one of the most impressive resumés in NBA history when it comes to point guards who have never won a championship.
Despite being a nine-time NBA All-Star and seven-time All-NBA selection, Lillard still wants to hoist the coveted Larry O'Brien trophy before he calls it a career, something one of his peers has done four times during his career.
While appearing on Austin Rivers' 'Eye For The Game' podcast, Lillard admitted that while he believes he can do everything Steph Curry does, he'd be lying if he didn't admit that he was chasing the future Hall of Famer's success when it comes to winning titles.
“It was always like, Steph took off, and I was chasing. I wanted what he had," Lillard admitted. "He’s winning championships, everybody’s talking about him. So I was very competitive with Steph, especially in those years where I was like, ‘No, I can do that too.’”
Lillard, 34, has found his groove during his second season in Milwaukee. The Bucks star is scoring 24.9 points per game while adding 7.1 assists and 4.7 rebounds per contest.
Meanwhile, Curry continues to be one of the game's very best despite being in year 16. The two-time NBA Most Valuable Player is putting up over 24 points per game with a new-look Warriors team that's on the eve of a pivotal regular season finale against the Los Angeles Clippers with major playoff implications.
Depending on how the Warriors-Clippers game shakes out, the Warriors can finish as high as fourth in the Western Conference and hosting a playoff series or as low as seventh and needing to go through the play-in tournament in hopes of just making the playoffs.
The Warriors and Clippers' massive regular season finale is set to tip off from the Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon at 3:30 p.m. EST.