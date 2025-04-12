NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Injury News Before Warriors-Clippers
The Golden State Warriors will head into their final regular season home game on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Clippers, with major playoff seeding implications on the line. With Golden State a game back of the Clippers, a loss could put them into the seventh seed in the Western Conference and set up a potential first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets.
Looking to avoid that, the Warriors will need a full team effort to beat the Clippers, especially given they're 9-1 over their last 10 games. However, for Golden State, securing that win could become a major problem after their recent injury report release.
Golden State star Steph Curry is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest with a thumb injury. Curry was last sidelined for Golden State during their road loss to the Miami Heat. Seeing this news on his status, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.
"I’ll bet everything he’s playing, play in game basically for them," one user commented.
"Curry not sitting out this one I promise you," another user replied.
"I’ll be very surprised if he doesn’t show up," a user added.
"Lmaooo he scared of the lakers 😭😭😭," another fan shared.
As can be seen by the reactions, fans are insistent that Curry will be suiting up for Sunday's must-win game at Golden State. Tip-off in San Francisco is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.
