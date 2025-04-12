Inside The Warriors

NBA Fans React to Steph Curry's Injury News Before Warriors-Clippers

Fans take to social media to react to Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry's injury news before Los Angeles Clippers game

Liam Willerup

Nov 18, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts at the end of the game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Nov 18, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts at the end of the game against the LA Clippers at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Golden State Warriors will head into their final regular season home game on Sunday to face the Los Angeles Clippers, with major playoff seeding implications on the line. With Golden State a game back of the Clippers, a loss could put them into the seventh seed in the Western Conference and set up a potential first-round matchup against the Houston Rockets.

Looking to avoid that, the Warriors will need a full team effort to beat the Clippers, especially given they're 9-1 over their last 10 games. However, for Golden State, securing that win could become a major problem after their recent injury report release.

Golden State star Steph Curry is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest with a thumb injury. Curry was last sidelined for Golden State during their road loss to the Miami Heat. Seeing this news on his status, fans have taken to social media to share their reactions to the news.

"I’ll bet everything he’s playing, play in game basically for them," one user commented.

"Curry not sitting out this one I promise you," another user replied.

"I’ll be very surprised if he doesn’t show up," a user added.

"Lmaooo he scared of the lakers 😭😭😭," another fan shared.

As can be seen by the reactions, fans are insistent that Curry will be suiting up for Sunday's must-win game at Golden State. Tip-off in San Francisco is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.

Related Articles

New Report Warriors Potentially Targeting $251 Million Star

Steph Curry Makes Bold Statement For Warriors-Clippers Game

Steph Curry Gives Injury Update After Warriors vs Trail Blazers

Published
Liam Willerup
LIAM WILLERUP

A 2024 graduate of the University of Miami, Liam spent several years covering the University’s football and basketball teams. An avid basketball fan, you can find Liam on X @theleftyliam where he’s constantly sharing his thoughts.

Home/News